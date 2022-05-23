Whitewater wins regional final 12-8, advance to super regionals

MADISON, Wis. — Fans hoping to see Steve Stricker at the Senior PGA Championship this weekend will be disappointed. The Edgerton-born pro golfer was forced to withdraw from the tournament after a positive COVID-19 test. Stricker announced his withdrawal on Twitter. A runner-up in the 1998 PGA Championship, Stricker...
The PGA Tour’s TPC Network announced that Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wisconsin, will become the company’s 30th property and will be renamed TPC Wisconsin. The club will be added as a licensed property, with ownership and operations remaining under Cherokee Park Inc. The property will receive a...
Paul Chryst and the University of Wisconsin football program have taken steps to fill the void left by the resignation of inside linebackers coach Bill Sheridan earlier this month. Sheridan’s departure leaves the Badgers with one of their 10 available assistant positions unfilled. He spent less than three months on...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a facility described as looking like the warehouse from Raiders of the Lost Ark, “except in the Wisconsin, there’s a vintage Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and lots of historic beer barrels,” images were captured that offer a whole new perspective on the 1,200-year-old canoe pulled from Lake Mendota last fall.
Road construction across Wisconsin will be halted during Memorial Day weekend. While crews will be off the roads for the weekend, lanes will still be closed in places where construction is paused. Major construction that’s on hold includes parts of Highway 29, the Beltline in Madison, I-39/Highway 51 in Central...
Gas prices continue to climb in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy lists the average in Appleton at $4.14 a gallon. That’s an increase of just over 5 cents from last week. The average jumped 7 1/2 cents in Green Bay to $4.24. It’s nearly 40 cents more...
Up until 2010, families made Storybook Gardens part of their adventure in Wisconsin Dells. The attraction opened in 1956 and was described by Only In Your State as "a convenient escape from the bustling atmosphere of the rapidly expanding Wisconsin Dells." Like many of the attractions in the Dells, there...
Editor’s note: Kohler’s response to our inquiry follows the original story. The number of Kohler employees working locally in the Brass division is likely to shrink by the end of this year – that according to UAW Local 833 President Tim Tayloe. In a Wednesday morning interview...
Lee & Associates brokered the $2.483 million sale of a 24,000-square-foot industrial building at 904 Bethel Circle in Waunakee, Wisconsin. Blake George of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Golden Properties, LLC. Stimac Holdings, LLC purchased the building. The company designs and manufactures video games.
Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns.
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The unofficial start to summer is almost here and the Waterpark Capital of the World is ready to welcome visitors back over Memorial Day Weekend. At Mt. Olympus, the Medusa Slidewheel, an 80-foot tall rotating water attraction, will open up on Saturday, May 28. It...
Penny Feucht of Racine, Wi was out for a drive...in Oklahoma. Huh, wait, what? Maybe she took a wrong turn in Mukwonago? Anyway, Penny for your thoughts...ma'am. What were you thinking? FOX6NOW. Penny Feucht was driving in Oklahoma, when an officer pulled her over. She was driving with expired plate,...
The Meier family of Sunset Ridge Dairy Farm in Monticello will kick off the cavalcade of Breakfast on the Farm events across Wisconsin for June Dairy Month when they welcome guests for the 42nd annual Green County Breakfast on the Farm, Saturday, May 28th. Sunset Ridge Dairy Farm is owned...
This rustic, Northwoods-like pub is a must-make stop on your next trip near Wisconsin Dells with excellent food, old-fashioneds, and a 4000-gallon spectacle. The Waterpark Capital of the World is filled with hundreds of different ways to have a good time. It's not hard to miss all the thrilling waterparks and attractions with huge signs everywhere.
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Taylor Schaefer of Franksville was picked as the 75th Alice in Dairyland on Saturday night at Monona Terrace in Madison. Schaefer will work for the next year as the official spokesperson of the state’s dairy industry, under a contract with the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
This story was originally published by ProPublica. Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […]
The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin's never-ending voter fraud hunt
The owners of a disputed transmission line that's being built across southern Wisconsin now expect the project to cost more than half a billion dollars due to rising material costs and ongoing legal challenges. American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative are building the 345-kilovolt Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission...
