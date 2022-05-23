ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Whitewater wins regional final 12-8, advance to super regionals

By Jordyn Reed
fox47.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITEWATER, Wis. -- Whitewater baseball is advancing to the super regionals...

golfcourseindustry.com

Cherokee CC will soon be Wisconsin’s first TPC property

The PGA Tour’s TPC Network announced that Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wisconsin, will become the company’s 30th property and will be renamed TPC Wisconsin. The club will be added as a licensed property, with ownership and operations remaining under Cherokee Park Inc. The property will receive a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

A whole new look at the 1,200-year-old canoe found in Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a facility described as looking like the warehouse from Raiders of the Lost Ark, “except in the Wisconsin, there’s a vintage Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and lots of historic beer barrels,” images were captured that offer a whole new perspective on the 1,200-year-old canoe pulled from Lake Mendota last fall.
MADISON, WI
whby.com

Gas prices jump again in Northeast Wisconsin

Gas prices continue to climb in Northeast Wisconsin. The latest survey by GasBuddy lists the average in Appleton at $4.14 a gallon. That’s an increase of just over 5 cents from last week. The average jumped 7 1/2 cents in Green Bay to $4.24. It’s nearly 40 cents more...
APPLETON, WI
rejournals.com

Lee & Associates closes $2.48 million sale of Wisconsin industrial building

Lee & Associates brokered the $2.483 million sale of a 24,000-square-foot industrial building at 904 Bethel Circle in Waunakee, Wisconsin. Blake George of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Golden Properties, LLC. Stimac Holdings, LLC purchased the building. The company designs and manufactures video games.
nbc15.com

Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation

Millions of people don’t get to make that choice for themselves if they use certain online genealogy kits without reading the fine print. Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Millions of people don’t get to make that choice...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin Dells waterparks unveil new rides for summer

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The unofficial start to summer is almost here and the Waterpark Capital of the World is ready to welcome visitors back over Memorial Day Weekend. At Mt. Olympus, the Medusa Slidewheel, an 80-foot tall rotating water attraction, will open up on Saturday, May 28. It...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Has Expired Plates and 100lbs of Ganja

Penny Feucht of Racine, Wi was out for a drive...in Oklahoma. Huh, wait, what? Maybe she took a wrong turn in Mukwonago? Anyway, Penny for your thoughts...ma'am. What were you thinking? FOX6NOW. Penny Feucht was driving in Oklahoma, when an officer pulled her over. She was driving with expired plate,...
RACINE, WI
101 WIXX

New Alice In Dairyland Selected

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Taylor Schaefer of Franksville was picked as the 75th Alice in Dairyland on Saturday night at Monona Terrace in Madison. Schaefer will work for the next year as the official spokesperson of the state’s dairy industry, under a contract with the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

