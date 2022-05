WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.

2 DAYS AGO