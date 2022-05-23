Elsa Pataky reveals her 'competitive' side with husband Chris Hemsworth as their Netflix films launch next month

Elsa Pataky has revealed she likes to get 'competitive' with her husband Chris Hemsworth.

The Spanish actress, 45, revealed during an Australian radio interview on Monday that they are both launching movies on Netflix next month.

Elsa plays the lead in action film Interceptor, out June 3, while Chris, 38, takes on the role of a sinister scientist in futuristic sci-fi film Spiderhead, out June 17.

Head to head: Elsa Pataky (pictured) has revealed she likes to get 'competitive' with her husband Chris Hemsworth.

'You know, we're competitive. Let's just get these two movies at the same time and see what happens,' Elsa joked on Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa.

Elsa's role sees her playing no-nonsense army lieutenant JJ Collins, who must save the world when 16 nuclear missiles are launched in the United States.

The mother of three, who originally feared she was 'too old' for such a physically intense role, went through 'military-style training' for six months before filming.

Both out next month:

Battling it out:

Action movie:

Elsa also said her husband, who was an executive producer on Interceptor, had to call the shots most of the time.

When asked who had the final say on set, Elsa said Chris would tell her, 'Sorry, I'm the boss in this one.'

She told radio hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli it was fun to give the Thor star the 'chance to just be the boss'.

'Sorry, I'm the boss in this one':

Latest role:

Chris' new film Spiderhead sees him play a sinister scientist who tests mood-altering drugs on convicts in a state-of-the-art prison complex.

The prisoners have volunteered as medical subjects in order to shorten their sentences.

Co-star Miles Teller plays a prisoner, Jeff, who is given drugs through a bizarre device attached to his back.

Written by Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick of Deadpool fame, the film is based on George Saunders' 2010 New Yorker short story Escape from Spiderhead.