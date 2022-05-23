ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elsa Pataky reveals her 'competitive' side with husband Chris Hemsworth as their Netflix films launch next month

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Elsa Pataky has revealed she likes to get 'competitive' with her husband Chris Hemsworth.

The Spanish actress, 45, revealed during an Australian radio interview on Monday that they are both launching movies on Netflix next month.

Elsa plays the lead in action film Interceptor, out June 3, while Chris, 38, takes on the role of a sinister scientist in futuristic sci-fi film Spiderhead, out June 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278bRe_0fn2X5e700
Head to head: Elsa Pataky (pictured) has revealed she likes to get 'competitive' with her husband Chris Hemsworth. She and Chris both star in Netflix movies that launch next month

'You know, we're competitive. Let's just get these two movies at the same time and see what happens,' Elsa joked on Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa.

Elsa's role sees her playing no-nonsense army lieutenant JJ Collins, who must save the world when 16 nuclear missiles are launched in the United States.

The mother of three, who originally feared she was 'too old' for such a physically intense role, went through 'military-style training' for six months before filming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acEzw_0fn2X5e700
Both out next month: Elsa plays the lead in action film Interceptor, out June 3, while Chris, 38, (right) takes on the role of a sinister scientist in futuristic sci-fi film Spiderhead, out June 17
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE2j0_0fn2X5e700
Battling it out: 'You know, we're competitive. Let's just get these two movies at the same time and see what happens,' Elsa joked on Nova FM's Fitzy & Wippa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8Qpo_0fn2X5e700
Action movie: Elsa's role sees her playing no-nonsense army lieutenant JJ Collins, who must save the world when 16 nuclear missiles are launched in the United States 

Elsa also said her husband, who was an executive producer on Interceptor, had to call the shots most of the time.

When asked who had the final say on set, Elsa said Chris would tell her, 'Sorry, I'm the boss in this one.'

She told radio hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli it was fun to give the Thor star the 'chance to just be the boss'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZ4aE_0fn2X5e700
'Sorry, I'm the boss in this one': Elsa also said her husband, who was an executive producer on Interceptor, had to call the shots most of the time on set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuhMu_0fn2X5e700
Latest role: Chris' new film Spiderhead sees him play a sinister scientist (pictured) who tests mood-altering drugs on convicts in a state-of-the-art prison complex

Chris' new film Spiderhead sees him play a sinister scientist who tests mood-altering drugs on convicts in a state-of-the-art prison complex.

The prisoners have volunteered as medical subjects in order to shorten their sentences.

Co-star Miles Teller plays a prisoner, Jeff, who is given drugs through a bizarre device attached to his back.

Written by Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick of Deadpool fame, the film is based on George Saunders' 2010 New Yorker short story Escape from Spiderhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pcpki_0fn2X5e700
Human experiment: The prisoners have volunteered as medical subjects in order to shorten their sentences - but at what cost?

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Russell Crowe & Liam Hemsworth Set To Star In Action-Thriller ‘Land Of Bad’ — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth are set to star in action-thriller film Land Of Bad, we can reveal. Crowe will play Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot supporting a Delta Force special ops mission in the South Philippines. After the mission goes terribly wrong, he has 48 hours to remedy what has devolved into a wild rescue operation. Hemsworth will play the green air controller who is thrust into the middle of a high-stakes extraction which involves no weapons and no communication other than the drone above. Highland...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Ryan
Person
George Saunders
Person
Elsa Pataky
Person
Miles Teller
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Action Film#Spanish#Australian#Nova Fm#Fitzy Wippa#Interceptor
SheKnows

Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

Click here to read the full article. Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds. In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IndieWire

Chris Rock Responds to Dave Chappelle’s Claim He at Least ‘Got Smacked by Someone of Repute’

Click here to read the full article. Just two days after Dave Chappelle was attacked during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 3 and the stand-up comic is already joking about it. During a secret show at Los Angeles’ Comedy Store, Chappelle shared new details about the audience member who rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to tackle him. The alleged attacker, Isaiah Lee, was arrested and later charged with four misdemeanors including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Zendaya's New Bob Proves She Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Watch: 8 Women Who INSPIRE Us: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez & More!. Tennis balls aren't the only things Zendaya is serving on the set of her new movie Challengers—she's also rocking a new 'do. The actress, 25, was spotted with a bob while working on her upcoming sports film—also starring...
LYNN, MA
Floor8

Val Kilmer 'begged' to be included in the Top Gun sequel

Val Kilmer has revealed he "begged" to be in the Top Gun sequel, a request that was fulfilled thanks to a recreation of his voice using AI technology. The 62-year-old actor’s big break arrived when he portrayed the cocky antagonist Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky in the 1986 hit action movie. And while it only made sense to get him back for the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick, the star struggled to convince producers to give him the role.
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

365K+
Followers
39K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy