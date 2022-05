Lightsabers come in all different shapes, colors, and sizes, but at the center of each one is a kyber crystal, which is what powers lightsabers and gives each one its unique glow. Kyber crystals are scattered around the galaxy, so Jedi younglings must find one as part of their training in order to start the process of constructing their own lightsaber (and becoming a full-fledged Jedi).

