NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - The Irish of North Platte St. Pats entered Wednesday with a 23-stroke lead on the field, but what happened next nobody could have predicted. Overton sat in 2nd, and outpaced NPSP by an amazing 26 shots as a team to knock off the hometown team and claim the Class D State Championship. Outside of the Eagles, Thayer Central also snuck in locally into the top-five. Right behind them was Loomis in 6th, Lawrence-Nelson in 7th and Southern Valley in 8th.

OVERTON, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO