KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A semi truck driver was killed after being crushed by his own load following an early-morning crash in Kapolei on Monday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 91-200 block of Hanua Street. According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), first-responders arrived at the scene at 4:36 a.m. and found that the semi truck crashed into another semi truck that was parked and unoccupied.

KAPOLEI, HI ・ 7 HOURS AGO