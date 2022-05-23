Miniature Mondays Painting

CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its bi-annual awards ceremony on May 17, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe to celebrate the many promotions and accomplishments of our valued employees. In front of family, friends, and colleagues, Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized 24 well-earned promotions, which took place between October 2021 and the date of the ceremony. Sheriff Henderson was also privileged to recognize four Deputies awarded the title of Specialist. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office recognized personnel for various commendations, including P.A.C.T. Awards, Life-Saving Awards, and Unit Citation Awards. Sheriff Henderson also had the honor of recognizing and thanking several citizens and businesses with the Community Action Partner (CAPs) Award for their continued support of the Sheriff’s Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO