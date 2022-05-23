ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Miniature Mondays Painting

Woodlands Online
 3 days ago

Mini Paint Night- Interested in learning how to successfully paint miniatures? Want to get tips and tricks to make your current miniatures look even more awesome?

Woodlands Online

Call to Photographers – Woodlands Art League Photography Show & Competition

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Art League announces its Summer 2022 specialty show; the first one dedicated to the art of photography and digital media. The show will be held at the Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center, 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road in Spring (77386). Show dates are June 23-25, 2022, and additional details and entry forms can be found on the Woodlands Art League website www.woodlandsartleague.org.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online

New Show Alert: Robert Earl Keen 8/20/22

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- We are excited to announce a new show for The Pavilion’s 2022 season – Robert Earl Keen’s World Tour of Texas - Texas Uprising on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online

Cypress Woodlands Junior Forum “It’s a Blue Ribbon Day” Luncheon

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- You could say the day “went to the dogs” as Cypress-Woodlands Junior Forum (CWJF) members held a Westminster Dog Show inspired luncheon to welcome the new Executive Board for 2022-2023. The venue, Hochzeit Hall, in Old Town Spring was decorated with a green show ring, photos of dogs, and trophies were awarded in this lighthearted way of installing the new board as “Best in Show,” while also saying good-bye to the outgoing board and President.
CYPRESS, TX
Woodlands Online

2022 Lax to the Max tourney a huge success

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lax to the Max 7 on 7 lacrosse tournament benefit was once again a huge success as teams came from far and wide to celebrate the life of the late Max Finney. 71 teams and 147 games played by over 1200 people. Lax to the...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online

Local Artist Community to Host Art Walk in Celebration of Father’s Day

MAGNOLIA, TX -- The Bella Bottega, a working artist community located in Magnolia, TX, is set to host an art walk in celebration of Father’s Day on June 12th from 1-4 p.m. “Montgomery County is home to a vibrant artist community, and full of emerging talent! We are thrilled to highlight works by several local artist dads and community leaders during our June Second Sunday event, just in time for Father’s Day,” said Julie Verville, mother of resident artist of The Bella Bottega, Nora Verville.
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online

Classes Next Week and Upcoming Events (May 30th - June 3rd)

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Your health and safety are very important to us. We do observe mask wearing and social distancing unless eating/drinking or in in an exercise class. We also have several air purifiers in all of our gathering spaces. Please call our reception desk with any questions or to reserve a seat in a class (#713-897-5939).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online

Free Food Fair Hosted by Hosanna Lutheran in Partnership with NAM

HOUSTON, TX -- Hosanna Lutheran Church, in partnership with Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM), will host a drive-thru food fair on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church campus located at 16526 Ella Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77090. NAM's access to fresh fruit and vegetables, along...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online

Statement from Crime Stoppers of Houston Regarding the School Shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers of Houston is heartbroken to learn of the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The loss of students who did nothing more than show up for school during a season where end-of-year festivities are gearing up, is too much to fathom. Innocent elementary school students should never have to hear the sounds of gun violence, screaming, cries and terror - especially while at school.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online

2022 South County 4th of July Parade in The Woodlands Town Center

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The annual South County 4th of July Parade: STRONGER TOGETHER, will being Monday, July 4th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. with the singing of the national anthem from the balcony in Market Street and at Town Green Park. More than 20,000 spectators will line the streets to celebrate in Town Center along the 1.3-mile parade route with floats including Entertainers, Marching Bands, Elected Officials & Dignitaries, Fire Engines, and Military Members. Prior to the parade, street performers and The Woodlands Concert Band will entertain parade goers in Market Street. We offer special seating for seniors & handicapped.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online

Texas Leads The Nation As Home To The Most Fortune 500 Companies

HOUSTON, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas now leads the nation as home to the most Fortune 500 companies, overtaking states like New York and California in the 2022 Fortune 500 list. With 53 Fortune 500 corporate headquarters calling Texas home, the state’s business-friendly climate and skilled workforce surpassed New York’s 51 corporate headquarters and California’s 50. Additionally, Houston and Dallas are in the top five municipalities in the nation for Fortune 500 companies, with 21 and 11 respectively.
TEXAS STATE
Woodlands Online

Origin Bank Hires Mitchell Schulman, Stephen Alaniz and Alexis Durham to Join Team at Memorial Banking Center in Houston

HOUSTON, TX -- Origin Bank has announced that Mitchell Schulman, Stephen Alaniz and Alexis Durham have joined the company’s Memorial Banking Center team in Houston. “At Origin Bank, our culture is the driving force behind our success,” says Regional Chief Operating Officer Jody Proler. “Mitchell, Stephen and Alexis have a proven history of building relationships and earning trust through hard work and personalized service. Their combined experience and alignment with our core values make them a great fit with our culture. We’re incredibly excited to have them join our team.”
Woodlands Online

Juvenile Arrested for Aggravated Robbery

SPRING, TX -- On May 25, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 23300 block of Dew Woods Drive in reference to a carjacking. The victim stated that he was struck by an unknown suspect in the back of the head with an unknown object. The suspect...
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online

Dr. Stephen Popp, The John Cooper School’s Head of School Elect, Joins Montgomery County Food Bank’s Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Montgomery County Food Bank today announced that Dr. Stephen Popp, The John Cooper School’s Head of School Elect, has been appointed to Montgomery County Food Bank’s (MCFB) Board of Directors. As a seasoned educator and school administrator with more than 24 years’ experience in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online

Magnolia NJROTC Receives Distinguished Unit With Academic Distinction

MAGNOLIA, TX -- For the first time, Magnolia NJROTC Battalion has been awarded the “Distinguished Unit with Academic Distinction” designation for the unit’s summative performance during the 2022 school year. NJROTC units earning this top designation represent the top 20% of all units nationwide. This prestigious award...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Woodlands Online

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Holds Employee Promotion and Awards Ceremony

CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its bi-annual awards ceremony on May 17, 2022, at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe to celebrate the many promotions and accomplishments of our valued employees. In front of family, friends, and colleagues, Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized 24 well-earned promotions, which took place between October 2021 and the date of the ceremony. Sheriff Henderson was also privileged to recognize four Deputies awarded the title of Specialist. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office recognized personnel for various commendations, including P.A.C.T. Awards, Life-Saving Awards, and Unit Citation Awards. Sheriff Henderson also had the honor of recognizing and thanking several citizens and businesses with the Community Action Partner (CAPs) Award for their continued support of the Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online

Convicted murderer sent to prison for illegally possessing pistol

HOUSTON, TX -- A 34-year-old Houston man has been ordered to federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Willie Randolph Moss Jr. pleaded guilty March 3. Today, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana handed Moss a 33-month term of imprisonment to be immediately...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online

Suspect Arrested for Biting a Constable Deputy

SPRING, TX -- On May 22, 202, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 2700 block of Spring Dusk Lane in reference to a disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, the suspect involved was identified as Dementrick Mosley. During the investigation, he refused to comply with deputies and became aggressive....
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online

Results from May 24 elections for Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Here are the results from the May 24 runoff/precinct chair elections for Montgomery County with 100 percent of precincts reporting in. The vote tally numbers below reflect the cumulative total of absentee voting, early voting, and Election Day voting. Woodlands Online extends its congratulations to the victors as we progress toward the November General Election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

