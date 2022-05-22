ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Championship: Jim 'Bones' Mackay finally gets the caddie trophy he's long desired

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZvxI_0fn2VpE000
Photo: Adam Schupak/Golfweek

TULSA, Okla. – Jim “Bones” Mackay received some help unscrewing the 18th-hole flag from the stick not long after his boss, Justin Thomas, had tapped in to beat Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

It was for a moment such as this that Bones, 56, dropped the mic for NBC Sports and Golf Channel and returned to caddying for the one player he’d told his wife if he ever got the chance to work for, they’d be having a conversation.

When Thomas approached Bones shortly after the 2021 Ryder Cup and asked him to become his full-time caddie, it was an easy decision for Bones. Thomas wanted him on the bag for moments such as Saturday evening, when a dejected Thomas sensed that his 4-over 74 in the third round had cost him the tournament. Despite the fact that Thomas would be entering the final round trailing by seven strokes, Bones delivered the tough love that was necessary.

“I’m fully confident in saying that I wouldn’t be standing here if he didn’t give me that, wasn’t necessarily a speech, but a talk, if you will,” Thomas said. “I just needed to let some steam out. I didn’t need to bring my frustration and anger home with me. I didn’t need to leave the golf course in a negative frame of mind. I just went down, ‘I played pretty well yesterday for shooting 4-over, and I felt like I’d played terrible.’ And he was just like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to be stop being so hard on yourself. You’re in contention every single week we’re playing.’ ”

PGA: Leaderboard | Photos | Winner’s bag

Bones continued: “It’s a major championship. You don’t have to be perfect. Just don’t be hard on yourself. Just kind of let stuff happen, and everything is trending in the right direction. So just keep staying positive so that good stuff can happen.”

“I left here in an awesome frame of mind,” Thomas said.

On Sunday, after taking a few last putts on the practice green, Thomas handed his putter back to Bones. No words were exchanged, but Thomas calmly took the fresh glove Bones had rested over an alignment stick and started walking towards the golf carts that were shuttling players and caddies to the first tee. Kids along a railing called out to him, but his mind was elsewhere. Instead, he slapped the glove against his right thigh. Hard. He did it again, and then a third time. He was in the frame mind to pounce if any of the inexperienced leaders faltered.

It didn’t look that way early when Thomas made two bogeys in his first six holes, including a shank off the tee at the par-3 sixth hole that Bones later joked was “a shanky, barkie, sandy.” Thomas found his stride and shot 67, the only player in the last seven groups Sunday to break par, and when he ended up in a three-hole playoff, he went for the kill.

“Bones did an unbelievable job of keeping me in the moment,” Thomas said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IoTvw_0fn2VpE000
Justin Thomas and Bones Mackay on the 11th hole during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.. (Photo: Matt York/Associated Press)

Winning majors is old hat for Bones, who had won five previously during his 25 years on the bag for Phil Mickelson. But he didn’t have the caddie trophy to show for it.

As detailed in the new book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and unauthorized) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” Mickelson had a tradition where he gave his winning flag from 18 to his grandfather, a former Pebble Beach caddie, who hung them on his kitchen wall. Mickelson’s first major flag from the 2004 Masters went there, four months after his death.

“Mackay understood and respected that gesture, but 19 more Tour victories would follow, including four majors and he never got to keep a single flag,” Shipnuck wrote.

“That’s a giant f— you to a caddie,” Shipnuck quotes someone very close to Mackay. “When Phil wins the Masters, he gets the green jacket, the trophy, the big check, all the glory. He had to take the flags, too?… For Phil not to follow the tradition was hugely disrespectful.”

During the week of the WM Phoenix Open, Bones hosted a dinner party for players and caddies at his home and without fail he would be asked, “Where are the flags?”

Shortly after their break-up in the summer of 2017, Mickelson overnighted to Bones the major flags they had won together.

“But Phil autographed them in comically large letters, which Mackay felt disfigured the keepsakes,” Shipnuck reported and noted that Bones never displayed them in his home.

Bones didn’t participate in Shipnuck’s book, and when asked to confirm these details from Shipnuck’s book this week, he declined. But he also didn’t refute them.

It is rich with irony that Bones was on the bag for the winner at the PGA where Mickelson was supposed to be the defending champion and elected not to play. On Sunday, Bones tucked the 18th flag into the left pocket of his shorts. When asked if he knew where he would display it, he smiled wide.

“I’ve got a spot in mind,” he said, saying he’d have to get approval from his wife, “but somewhere that my friends can come around and see it.”

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Bubba Watson FORCED OUT of PGA Tour action for "four to six weeks"

Bubba Watson will miss some key events on the PGA Tour this summer after being sidelined with a knee injury following the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Watson, a two-time Masters champion, was in contention for the Wanamaker Trophy heading into the weekend but he struggled thereafter with rounds of 73 and 75 to finish in a tie for 30th.
GOLF
GolfWRX

John Daly had a blunt reason for why Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship went south

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship tilt ended in an early withdrawal, with the 15-time major champion pulling out of the event after Saturday’s third round of 79. Woods was seen limping throughout his week at Southern Hills, but his valiant effort still resulted in his second made cut in consecutive majors this year.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour caddie once hired and fired within 24 hours gets sacked again

Cast your mind back to March at The Players Championship and you might remember the story about how a PGA Tour caddie was hired, then immediately fired. Brent Henley revealed that he did not in fact get to carry the un-named player's bag for a single hole before he was given his marching orders.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
GolfWRX

Jack Nicklaus is being sued by his own company

82-year-old golf legend Jack Nicklaus is being sued by his own company. Just a week ago, reports revealed that the 18-time Major champion was the initial target, before Greg Norman, for the Saudi Golf League, and now Sports Illustrated disclosed that Nicklaus Companies have sued GBI Investors Inc. and Jack W. Nicklaus for failing “to live up to or has worked against the company directly.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports#Golf Channel
Tennis World Usa

Justin Thomas thanks Mickelson's ex caddy

A few words of encouragement from his caddy made the difference for Justin Thomas to get his second major title after staging an incredible comeback and winning the PGA Championship in the playoff. The American was seven shots away at the start of the final round at Southern Hills (Tulsa, Oklahoma), but he worked his way up the leaderboard before edging out compatriot Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff and seeing the Chilean Mito Pereira, one hole away from embracing glory, collapsed on the final hole becoming the first golfer since 2006 in a 'great' who wasted a lead shot on the 18th -Phil Mickelson at the Winged Foot USA Open- to finish losing the tournament.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Jack Nicklaus lawsuit reveals a Golden Bear in danger of becoming tarnished

COLUMBUS — Jack Nicklaus likes to talk and be talked about. But not like this. Not when the Golden Bear is getting tarnished by his words and behind-the-scenes workings. The latest example of Nicklaus receiving negative feedback focuses on a breach of contract lawsuit brought May 13 in the Supreme Court of New York against the Upper Arlington native by Nicklaus Companies, LLC, which claims the 82-year-old golf legend failed to provide services and property through a deal for which he was paid $145 million in 2007.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: Djokovic booed by the crowd after an explosion of anger!

Overwhelming victory on his debut at the Roland Garros 2022 for world number 1 Novak Djokovic, who yesterday walked on the rubble of Yoshito Nishioka (6-3 6-1 6-0) albeit with some initial difficulties. In the second round, he will find the Slovak Alex Molcan for what will be a sentimentally special match for Djokovic, who will find his historic coach and friend Marian Vajda but this time alongside his rival.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
GolfWRX

Gambler’s heartbreaking loss at PGA Championship will make you feel sick

Winning a golf tournament is hard. Winning a major is very hard. Backing golfers to win majors can sometimes be a nightmare!. After the third round of last week’s PGA Championship, Mito Pereira stood on the 72nd tee with a small but significant advantage. He had been fighting all day to keep hold of a three shot overnight lead and, courtesy of two birdies against four bogeys, stood on the final par-4 with a single shot margin and one hand on the Wanamaker trophy.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why two of the best putters of all time use the same trick on slow greens

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen (who you can follow on Twitter right here). Putting on wickedly fast greens is a task that gives golfers of all levels sleepless nights. But navigating slow, slightly bumpier greens...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals Her Preference For Major Playoffs

Over the weekend, Justin Thomas secured his second PGA Championship with an improbable comeback win. Entering the day seven shots behind the leader, Mito Pereira, Thomas needed a solid round on Sunday to get back into the mix. That's exactly what he did, carding a three-under, 67 to tie with Will Zalatoris after 72 holes.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Has Message For Cowboys Cheerleaders

Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion. On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for...
DALLAS, TX
Tennis World Usa

Interesting reactions after Tiger Woods withdrew from PGA Tour!

Tiger Woods decided to withdraw from the PGA Tour which provoked a number of reactions. Former PGA champion Rich Beem commented on Woods' decision in an interview with skysports. "I've played enough golf with Tiger in the generations, and this is just partial Tiger Woods right now, this isn't the complete Tiger Woods," he told Sky Sports.
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR Has Made A Notable Change To Its Rules

NASCAR has handed out several suspensions to prominent race teams this season due to improperly installed tires. With that said, the company has revised its rules regarding this topic. Moving forward, if an improperly installed wheel falls off in the pit box, it can still be a penalty for the...
MOTORSPORTS
golfmagic.com

Michelle Wie West will step away from golf after Women's US Open

Michelle Wie West is set to put her stellar professional golf career to one side after the Women's US Open next week at Pine Needles. As reported by Golfweek, the 32-year-old can no longer cope with the physical work that is required to regularly compete on the LPGA Tour, revealing sometimes she is unable to lift her own daughter Makenna up due to fatigue.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy