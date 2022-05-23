ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon, 18, Is So Grown Up In Gray Suit Heading To Prom: Photos

 3 days ago
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Prom season is here, and it looks like Reese Witherspoon‘s son Deacon Phillippe is an active participant! On May 21, the 18-year-old high schooler posted some Instagram photos of himself getting ready for the school dance.

In the pictures, he posed in a gray suit and tie with a pink flower pinned to his lapel. The first two snapshots show him standing outdoors on what appears to be a golf course. He also showed himself standing next to his father, Ryan Phillippe, and two other unknown individuals in a scenic photo. He is then seen indoors smiling at the camera in a bathroom mirror selfie. “Prom Anyone??” The caption read, to which his mother responded “Love the” with a pink flower smiling heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW9Tp_0fn2VNx000
Deacon Phillippe (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Clearly no stranger to the camera, Deacon has dabbled in the modeling world as well. In December 2021, he posed for Beyonce‘s newest clothing line for Adidas, titled “Halls of Ivy.” In the impressive photos, Deacon is seen up in the air while looking at the camera in entirely green attire, including a pair of bright neon Adidas sneakers.

Although Deacon’s famous mother and father divorced in 2008, they still manage to be devout parents. In October of 2021, Reese and Ryan got together to celebrate Deacon’s milestone 18th birthday. “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad,” Ryan posted on his Instagram, before tagging his ex-wife Reese and captioning “I’d say we did pretty good.”

Deacon’s parents Reese and Ryan met at her 21st birthday party, then later got together while filming the 1999 teen movie Cruel Intentions. The couple wed in June of that year, and Reese gave birth to her eldest child Ava in September. In October of 2003, their son Deacon was born. The couple announced their split in 2006, amid rumors that Ryan was cheating, which he publicly denied.

Comments / 3

