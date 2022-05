Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna talk with Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 690 in Calgary and FlamesNation ahead of Game 5 of the Battle of Alberta. Seravalli: “Pat, I want to get a little vibe check from you. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Calgary Flames’ best players need to be their best players in the playoffs. I thought they had exorcised their demons a little bit in the first round with signature performances from Johnny Gaudreau in Game 7 and Matthew Tkachuk had a hat-trick in Game 1 of this round. But yet the Flames’ two 100-point producers haven’t been producing much in this series. What are you seeing?”

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO