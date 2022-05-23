ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Slams into Power Pole Before Crashing into Garage

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Bakersfield, Kern County, Ca: A single vehicle slammed into a power pole and then crashed into a garage off River Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield on Sunday morning, May 22, around 4:45 a.m.

Jason M / KNN

Initial reports said two people ran from the vehicle.

The driver was on the scene when first responders arrived. California Highway Patrol tested the driver for DUI, however, the driver was not taken into custody.

Bakersfield Fire Department responded and called PG&E to the scene to address damage to power lines.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Video: Jason M, Photojournalist / KNN

KGET

KCFD quells 2-alarm structure fire in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm two-alarm building fire broke out Tuesday night in east Bakersfield. Kern County firefighters were called to Edison Highway near Exchange Street just after 9 p.m. While en-route, firefighters noted a large column of smoke could be seen from a distance. They arrived at the scene to find flames coming […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Linda Jean Kracke Killed in Traffic Crash on State Route 14 [Bakersfield, CA]

Several Injured, 71-Year-Old Woman Dead after Vehicle Collision near Abbott Drive. Per initial reports, the vehicle collision happened north of the Redrock-Randsburg intersection near Abbott Drive. Furthermore, police said the crash involved a horse trailer and a sedan that resulted in multiple injuries and one driver dead. Eventually, authorities identified...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
