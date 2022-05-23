Vehicle Slams into Power Pole Before Crashing into Garage

Bakersfield, Kern County, Ca: A single vehicle slammed into a power pole and then crashed into a garage off River Boulevard in the city of Bakersfield on Sunday morning, May 22, around 4:45 a.m.

Jason M / KNN

Initial reports said two people ran from the vehicle.

The driver was on the scene when first responders arrived. California Highway Patrol tested the driver for DUI, however, the driver was not taken into custody.

Bakersfield Fire Department responded and called PG&E to the scene to address damage to power lines.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Video: Jason M, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network