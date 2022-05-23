ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves top Milwaukee Admirals again in Game 2 of AHL Central Division Finals

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYrWz_0fn2UjHV00

ROSEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- The Wolves were ready to flex on the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday in Game 2 of the AHL Central Division Finals.

The Wolves were up 1-0 in the first period, and Orland Park native David Gust then scored his second goal of the game

By late in the second, the Wolves were up 7-1. Stefan Noesen scored his third of the period.

The Wolves tied a franchise record with eight goals as they won 8-2. They have outscored opponents 28-10 in their five playoff games so far.

The Wolves can close out the Admirals and advance to the West Finals Wednesday night.

Wolves fall to Milwaukee Admirals in first loss all postseason

MILWAUKEE (CBS) -- The Chicago Wolves were hoping to close out the Milwaukee Admirals with a series sweep in the AHL playoffs – but no such luck Wednesday night. The Admirals had three power-play goals, and the Wolves couldn't compete. As noted in the Wolves' game recap, Rocco Grimaldi scored Milwaukee's first power-play goal in the second period. Cole Smith struck again later in the period. Wolves forwards Jack Drury and Josh Leivo scored in the third period. But the Admirals ultimately won 4-2. This was the Wolves' first loss all postseason. There will be a Game 4 Friday.
Northwestern women's lacrosse team heads to Final Four for third time straight

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- The Northwestern Wildcats women's lacrosse team is hoping the third time is the charm, as they had to Baltimore for their third straight trip to the Final Four. The fourth-seeded Wildcats haven't won it all since 2012. The first step in hopes of changing that is beating top-seed North Carolina on Friday. "It's always a motivator. You carry it with you. It hurts, and it's hard, and it's never easy to lose. But on a big stage, it's even harder – and it drives you with everything that you do," said Head Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, "and so I think this group has the experience, I think they have the readiness, and they're excited for the opportunity." The game against North Carolina begins at 2 p.m. Friday.
Sky top Indiana Fever after being honored for championship

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Azura Stevens added 15 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 95-90 on Tuesday night. Parker, coming off her second career triple-double on Sunday, also had three steals and three blocks while shooting 6 for 9 from the field. Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Chicago (4-2). Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley each scored 12 and Dana Evans had 10 points. Stevens beat the third-quarter buzzer with a basket in the lane to give Chicago a 70-65 lead. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled Indiana within 93-90 with 21.8 seconds left, Vandersloot sank two free throws to seal it. Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana (2-7), which has lost five games in a row. Victoria Vivians had 17 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Engstler recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell and Vivians each scored 10 points in the first half to help Indiana take a 49-42 lead at the break. The Fever shot 52.6% in the first half and finished at 42%. The Chicago Sky players and coaches were honored before the game with a championship ring and banner ceremony.
The quest to make a great PC hockey game continues

The last time a licensed NHL game released on PC, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was 11 years old, and Patrick Marleau was only in his 11th NHL season. It was a long time ago. Where the Madden NFL games eventually came back to PC after going console-only in the...
DePaul track and field athletes getting ready for NCAA Regionals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five DePaul track and field athletes are heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the NCAA regionals this week, with the hopes of earning a bid to next week's nationals.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with several of the stars before they jetted out of town."It's like, I'm here. Like, I'm actually here. I worked my butt off to get here." Junior sprinter Jarel Terry soaking in the moment as he prepares for his first trip to the NCAA outdoor regionals. That after Terry gave DePaul its track and field moment of the year at the Big...
University of Chicago Maroons men's tennis team wins first ever NCAA Division III title

ORLANDO (CBS) -- Last week, we told you about the University of Chicago's quest for NCAA Division III titles in both men's and women's tennis. "UChicago has never won a team NCAA title, so I'm all about making history, and I really want to make history for this school," Maroons tennis star Christian Alshon told CBS 2's Jackie Kostek last week. Unfortunately, the women's team lost the final match. But we're happy to report that Alshon got his wish – and earned it. The men's team won it all 5-2 on an ace by Alshon over Case Western...
