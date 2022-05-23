ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew McConaughey and ex-NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho trade wisdom in discussion about 'saying yes to a life without limits'

Former University of Texas and NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho made his triumphant return to his alma mater to deliver the commencement address for the new graduates in Austin, Texas.

Following his keynote on Saturday, Acho sat down with Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey for a conversation about his new book, Illogical: Saying Yes To A Life Without Limits.

After earning the status of being a New York Times bestselling author with his book - Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man - Acho's Illogical is a 'call to break through our limits and say yes to a life of infinite possibility.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFEH9_0fn2Ufkb00
Lively chat: University of Texas graduate Emmanuel Acho sat down with Matthew McConaughey to talk about his new book - Illogical: Saying Yes To A Life Without Limits

Considered by many to be a skilled orator, both on screen and off, McConaughey couldn't resist showing off his verbal abilities while interviewing Acho.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, 52, also showed off his casual-cool fashion sensibilities dressed in brown denim jeans with a charcoal button-down shirt and brown suede shoes.

In an added touch of style, the proud Texas native also donned a multi-colored newsboy hat over his dark brown hair.

Being the skilled orator himself, Acho, 31, also opted for a casual outfit in blue jeans with a colorful sweater and white sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01VUrZ_0fn2Ufkb00
'Hey, hey, hey': McConaughey, 52, showed off his trademark smile and orator skills during their conversation about Acho's new book and road to success
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fp84O_0fn2Ufkb00
His life without limits: Acho, 31, sat down with the Oscar-winning actor after delivering the commencement address for the University of Texas on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KCwBN_0fn2Ufkb00
The premise: Acho's new book Illogical is a 'call to break through our limits and say yes to a life of infinite possibility'

The Dallas native's life after college is an important element when breaking down the elements of his third book, Illogical.

The son of Igbo immigrants from Nigeria, Acho graduated from the University of Texas in December 2011, and eventually earned a master's degree in sports psychology in 2017.

Having played four years with the Longhorns, the linebacker was drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

But after bouncing between the active roster and practice squads of the Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, due in part to injuries, his football career would be over by November 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7lEq_0fn2Ufkb00
His journey: The Dallas native's life after college, which started with a stint in the NFL, is an important element when breaking down the elements of Illogical
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsY8B_0fn2Ufkb00
Stylin': McConaughey was the picture of casual cool in brown denim pants, a charcoal button-down shirt, brown suede shoes and a multi-colored newsboy hat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s4NaM_0fn2Ufkb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jwyjm_0fn2Ufkb00
History: McConaughey, 52, previously chatted with Acho amid the success of his book - Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man - which went on to become a New York Times bestseller following its release in 2020

Acho has since taken a temporary job as an analyst for the Longhorn Network that transitioned to full-time analyst in the fall of 2016.

Within two years, he was promoted to ESPN2's college football programming, and then in 2020 he made the move to Fox Sports to replace Jason Whitlock as the co-host the studio show, Speak For Yourself.

In June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, Acho began a series of YouTube interviews, entitled Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man, as a way to educate and inform 'on racism, system racism, social injustice rioting and the hurt Black people are feeling today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fn1dc_0fn2Ufkb00
Working it: The Dallas Buyers Club star engaged with the audience during the conversation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pm3AI_0fn2Ufkb00
Latest film role: McConaughey's last role was as Buster Moon, in the computer-animated musical comedy film Sing 2 (2021)

Inspired, he wrote the book of the same name, which went on to become video series and a New York Times bestseller.

Along the path to his success, Acho says he has had to ignore what everyone around him called 'logic': the astronomical odds against making it, and the risks of continuing to dream bigger or differently, according to the synopsis for Illogical.

'Whether it's creating the next groundbreaking startup, fighting for change as an activist, or committing to a personal passion, Illogical is the go-to book for all readers ready to become change-makers,' the synopsis continued.

McConaughey and Acho previously sat down for a conversation about race, white privilege and what McConaughey can do better as a white man, amid the success of Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man, which Acho said he wrote 'for white people to increase their level of understanding which can lead ultimately to change.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHE5U_0fn2Ufkb00
Making his mark: Acho had the honor of delivering the commencement address for the class of 2022 at the University Of Texas, his alma mater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VN05j_0fn2Ufkb00
Spreading the news: All of the new graduates got copies of Illogical
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdhfm_0fn2Ufkb00
Humbled: The Dallas native called his commence address 'the greatest honor of my life'

