ELGIN, Texas — A man allegedly killed his girlfriend and buried her in her backyard in Texas. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office says they were called out for an emergency on May 6 at a home. AA man, Josue Saravia-Agueta, 34, was located in his driveway by relatives of a woman, Catherin Alonzo-Lopez, 28, who lived there with him. Saravia-Agueta had injuries to his neck and was unable to speak. BCSO says he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

1 DAY AGO