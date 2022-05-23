Editorial: Help win the war for talent

There is a war for talent in America. Giant Northwest Ohio & Southeast Michigan health care provider, ProMedica just reported a $126 million quarterly loss on $1.6 billion in revenue. High payments to staffing agencies providing essential temporary employees were the most significant factor in the disappointing result.

ProMedica is far from alone in being battered by sharply rising compensation costs. When retail giant Walmart reported a 30 percent increase in labor costs, a significant miss in earnings estimates and a big fall in market capitalization was quick to follow.

With more demand for workers than adequate supply, success now requires the ability to recruit and retain employees. Because there is much more to life than work, career decisions are now often based on lifestyle. Toledo regional employers such as ProMedica need help selling that lifestyle from local evangelists with passionate personal commitment to their home.

“You will do better in Toledo,” the city slogan, easily applies throughout the region. At a time of rapidly growing anxiety about the rising cost of living, the affordability of metro Toledo is an enormous advantage. Moreover, the value proposition of the multitude of amenities touching nature, culture, sports and cuisine creates a high quality of life for widely varied individuals.

Knowing these qualities and speaking of these qualities to friends and family from outside our region can help form opinions that will aid the recruiting of every employer here now, while attracting new companies, who now more than ever will go where employees will follow.

This is an auspicious moment that must not be wasted. Both workers and employers need the advantages the entire region can supply. The entire region needs the revitalization of new blood to keep crucial employers on track for success. We can all help bring these parties together simply by speaking out on the virtues of life in our home.