JOCELYN ALO, THE best home run hitter in the history of NCAA softball, lords over home plate. She announces her arrival with an elaborate choreography, a dance she has perfected. She arches her back over her left leg, once more over her right. She lifts the bat over her right shoulder. Thumps it against her back in three short, violent bursts. Bang. Bang. Bang. Whips it through the air, the bat made into a blur like light trails on a highway.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO