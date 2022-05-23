ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully, NY

Man dies while working under truck in Tully

By Catie O'Toole
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Tully, N.Y. — A man died Sunday night while working under a truck, officials said. A woman called the Onondaga County 911 Center at 8:56 p.m. concerned about her boyfriend’s well-being, according to police dispatches. The woman said she last saw him working on a truck on...

let's agree
3d ago

I send prayers to his family and friends! such a horrible horrible way to die, may he find peace in our Lord's arms amen

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
