Man dies while working under truck in Tully

New York State Police are confirming the death of a Pine Plains man after a canoe he was paddling overturned in Conewango Creek in the town of Poland on Sunday. Troopers from SP Jamestown responded to the creek around 7 pm Sunday evening after a report that a canoe had overturned and the occupant was missing. Further investigation revealed that multiple people were canoeing on the creek when one of the canoes rolled over and the operator, 46-year-old Micheal Leary, was unaccounted for. The State Police Underwater Recovery Unit and the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team with local fire departments searched for Leary. He was located Monday afternoon, deceased. State Police say Leary was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

POLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO