Kentucky State

Post-pandemic, Kentucky returns to one of the highest incarceration rates in the world

Northern Kentucky Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a drop due to the COVID pandemic, new research found Kentucky is once again crowding more people into jails and prisons. The Bluegrass State has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world, and some experts believe it is a direct result of state legislation keeping men and women...

www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 33

oathkeeper
3d ago

part of that is all the delayed cases put on hold during lockdowns of prior cases. also the fullretahd that happened after everyone got released after like it was end of the world, and all the crimes comitted during after the checks stopped coming

Reply(2)
10
Keen Mike
3d ago

Its not going to change as long as the prisons are ran by corporations who make a hefty profit to wear house people,and our county jails get paid to hold state prisnors.The prison corporations donate genresly to election campaigs.So why would the politicians pass laws to change any of that?

Reply(3)
7
DILLIGAF69
3d ago

I have a brilliant idea. If people quit committing crimes, the incarceration rate will decrease.

Reply(2)
24
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
clayconews.com

Kentucky Overdose Deaths Are Surging. Here's What I'm Doing to Help Alleviate the Suffering.

Column by U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is the Senate Republican Leader. The CDC just released its preliminary estimate for overdose deaths in Kentucky last year, and the news is grim. After surging nearly 50% in 2020, overdose deaths in the Commonwealth increased by more than 13% in 2021, reaching a record of nearly 2,400.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Texas tragedy has Kentucky lawmakers doubling down on new SRO law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky law passed last legislative session requires every school in the state to have an armed school resource officer inside each building, but WAVE News found JCPS and at least 18 other districts aren’t in compliance yet. Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas had a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers still trending up

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction. According to the state, 8,127 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday along with 79 new deaths. The state says the total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 15,909.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Leaders from Kentucky and beyond respond to Texas school shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders from around our region and even in Washington have been reacting to Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has killed at least 19 people. Governor Andy Beshear has already ordered flags at all state office buildings to half-staff until sunset on Saturday,...
UVALDE, TX
wtloam.com

Senator McConnell Announces Kentucky To Receive Nearly $36 million To Fight Opioid Addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program. Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky. He said substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. Senator McConnell said he was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill. He said our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction. To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Peru earthquake felt by Kentucky seismographs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky. The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale. A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

COVID infections, positivity rate up in KY. Deaths, hospitalizations fall.

The number of COVID-19 infections, the positivity rate and rate of occurrence in the commonwealth continue to rise even as deaths and hospitalizations have fallen. During the week ending Sunday, 8,127 new cases were reported (1,161 per day), up 26.2 percent from the 6,443 cases (920 per day) announced the previous week, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). Between May 2 and Sunday, 18,527 cases of the virus were reported in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Come To Missouri

photo of money in handsPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Michael Davidson: Food insecurity isn’t just a health concern, it’s also a matter of national security

The world is an insecure place. Even as we continue — and hopefully finish — a fight against a global pandemic, there’s military conflict overseas. While we have to face those challenges, we can’t forget about underlying crises that connect to these challenges, including one right here in Kentucky: food insecurity that’s exacerbating a serious childhood obesity epidemic.
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Kentucky summer meal program preparations begin

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — As students head off for summer break, the need for meals doesn’t stop. School districts are preparing plans for summer meals to keep students full and healthy all summer long. Staff from school districts like Madison County will be hard at work all...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
901K+
Views
