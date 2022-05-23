Read full article on original website
WSAW
Marshfield boys, Lakeland and Mosinee girls basketball pick up wins in Dec. 20 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield boys basketball dominated Wausau East to remain undefeated in Wisconsin Valley Conference play, while Lakeland and Mosinee girls basketball picked up wins on Tuesday night. Marshfield thoroughly dominated Wausau East on the road, taking the 80-49 victory. The win pushed the Tigers to 3-0 in...
WSAW
Wood County Health Department offers free at-home COVID tests
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is providing free at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95, or similar, masks for the community ahead of holiday gatherings. The KN95 masks come in child and adult sizes. These supplies are available to any individual or establishment in Wood County while...
WSAW
Marshfield to end curbside yard waste, Christmas tree pick-up
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501...
WSAW
Granton district administrator cleared following Title IX investigation, student speaks out
GRANTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granton School District administrator is continuing his role following a Title IX investigation which determined he had not sexually harassed a student, as alleged. Samantha Martin was finishing up her senior year at Granton when she started experiencing strange interactions with James Kuchta. “There were...
