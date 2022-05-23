ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

Wood County Health Department offers free at-home COVID tests

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department is providing free at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95, or similar, masks for the community ahead of holiday gatherings. The KN95 masks come in child and adult sizes. These supplies are available to any individual or establishment in Wood County while...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Marshfield to end curbside yard waste, Christmas tree pick-up

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Jan. 1, the city of Marshfield and Waste Management will no longer offer curbside collection of yard waste, brush and branches, Christmas trees and bulky items. City residents will need to drop off yard waste, branches and Christmas trees at the compost site at 501...
MARSHFIELD, WI

