Pocatello, ID

Reed’s Waffles & Ice Cream opens in Pocatello

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – There’s a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Pocatello. Reed’s Waffles and Ice Cream officially opened their doors for business on Saturday. The ice cream shop is located...

