Reed’s Waffles & Ice Cream opens in Pocatello

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Experimental Breeder Reactor-I (EBR-I) Atomic Museum will launch its 2022 season on Friday, May 27. “We have been closed the past two summers because of the COVID-19 pandemic so we are especially happy to welcome people back to the museum this year,” said Shelly Norman, tour ambassador at Idaho National Laboratory. “People visit from all over the world. I talk to people who are on the road between Craters of the Moon and Yellowstone National Park, and they see the signs and just stop in. For other people, it’s been on their bucket list for 30 years and they finally made the trip.”

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO