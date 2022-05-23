ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhorn, WI

High School Hot Shot - Lainey Vogt

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

When this Elkhorn sophomore is not...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Steve Stricker 'on a good path' following health scare

MADISON, Wis. - Steve Stricker was riding a high after captaining Team USA to a Ryder Cup victory. But two months later, his life was in a much different place. Now he's on his way back. "It’s a special spot for us," said Stricker. The season of major golf...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Buck!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re in need of some puppy love in your life — look no further!. Our NBC 15 Pet of the Week this week is an adorable, snuggly 2-month-old mixed breed puppy named Buck. Buck loves absolutely everyone, and he is so thoughtful and...
MADISON, WI
golfcourseindustry.com

Cherokee CC will soon be Wisconsin’s first TPC property

The PGA Tour’s TPC Network announced that Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wisconsin, will become the company’s 30th property and will be renamed TPC Wisconsin. The club will be added as a licensed property, with ownership and operations remaining under Cherokee Park Inc. The property will receive a...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Elkhorn, WI
Elkhorn, WI
Sports
Elkhorn, WI
Education
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Grow the best lawn on the block

MILWAUKEE - The experts say it's time to work smarter, not harder, to get that luscious green grass in your yard. Melinda Myers shares how you can get the best lawn on the block. She explains how often you should mow your lawn, when and how to apply fertilizer, and why setting the lawn mower height correctly matters.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Milwaukee teen last seen November 2021, may be in Chicago

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help in the search for long-term missing 17-year-old Emma Konkel – last seen Nov. 22, 2021 near 36th and Wright. Konkel as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 128 pounds with red hair and blue-green eyes. She has a tattoo on her right forearm of two small black-thorn roses. She sometimes uses the last name "Turczyn," police said and may be in Chicago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hit-and-run injures Greenfield soccer captain, driver arrested

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Charges are expected against the driver accused of seriously injuring a Greenfield teenager in a hit-and-run Saturday night, May 21. That driver was arrested Sunday as Trevor Le-Morrison, 16, recovers at Children's Wisconsin. Oanh Le stood on the Greenfield High School soccer field Monday afternoon, where her...
GREENFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Incoming UW student blocked from walking at high school graduation

Millions of people don’t get to make that choice for themselves if they use certain online genealogy kits without reading the fine print. Dodge Co. cold case solved using new DNA technology sparks privacy concerns. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Millions of people don’t get to make that choice...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Fox6 High School Hot Shot
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Has Expired Plates and 100lbs of Ganja

Penny Feucht of Racine, Wi was out for a drive...in Oklahoma. Huh, wait, what? Maybe she took a wrong turn in Mukwonago? Anyway, Penny for your thoughts...ma'am. What were you thinking? FOX6NOW. Penny Feucht was driving in Oklahoma, when an officer pulled her over. She was driving with expired plate,...
RACINE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino ready to break ground

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino is preparing for its groundbreaking. There has been a bit of a delay in getting going on the permanent site at the old Clock Tower, but it will reportedly happen this summer. The temporary site is meanwhile outpacing other Illinois casinos. Nearly 40,000 people walked through the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Waterfront restaurant The Nau-Ti-Gal permanently closes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of Madison’s favorite casual waterfront restaurants is permanently shutting their doors after almost 40 years of being in service. Located on the north end of Lake Mendota, The Nau-Ti-Gal Restaurant announced today they were not re-opening in a letter posted to their website. Owners...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Unique bakery concept in Menomonee Falls

There’s a new unique bakery concept in Menomonee Falls that features two businesses in one building – Created by sisters. One makes custom cakes and treats, the other makes macaroons. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls at Batter and Mac MKE getting a look a pair of scratch bakeries.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy