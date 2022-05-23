ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Lewis helps Rapids beat Sounders to keep home streak alive

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Jonathan Lewis scored a goal five minutes into the second half and the Colorado Rapids upped their home unbeaten streak to 24 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

With the win, the Rapids (5-5-3) matched the current run of Nashville SC for the third-longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake is second at 29.

It was the 50th MLS win for Rapids head coach Robin Fraser.

The Sounders (4-6-1) had won two straight coming in but have now lost five on the road this season.

