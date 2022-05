A controversial Santa Clara County cement plant has accumulated more than 2,100 violations from different regulatory agencies over the past decade, according to a new report. Supervisor Joe Simitian recently announced the county has compiled the first comprehensive list of all local, state and federal violations that took place at the Lehigh Southwest Cement property between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2021. The company was fined more than $12.7 million over the past decade for alleged violations, including the discharging of wastewater and excess emissions that increased air pollution.

