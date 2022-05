On the heels of the success of the recent national Pizza Show, Joe Ferri is convinced that the agenda is changing for Metro New York’s pizza makers. With that focus, Ferri and his Pecinka Ferri rep team will once again host the Tri-State foodservice community. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST, the Fairfield, NJ company will sponsor its 2nd Pecinka Ferri Pizza Forum.

