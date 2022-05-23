Electronic Pain Pumps Are Revolutionizing Patient Satisfaction, Safety And Outcomes For Outpatient Orthopedic Surgeries
With many major orthopedic surgeries shifting to the outpatient setting, ASCs and hospital outpatient departments are grappling with how to help patients heal at home and achieve high levels of patient satisfaction while limiting opioid use. Anesthesia providers can achieve this with new postop pain management solutions like regional anesthesia and...www.beckersasc.com
Comments / 0