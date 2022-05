HOOVER, Ala. — The Vanderbilt baseball team used a strong pitching performance combined with timely offense to earn a 3-1 win over Ole Miss on Tuesday evening at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. With the win, the Commodores improved to 36-19. Vanderbilt plated single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to build a 3-0 lead across the first six frames. Ole Miss got on the board with one run in the seventh, but would get no closer as the Commodores held on for the 3-1 win to advance to Wednesday.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO