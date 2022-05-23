ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Nevada man found guilty of raping, killing teenage friend

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpJFx_0fn2NpwK00

A Nevada man was found guilty of raping and fatally stabbing his teenage friend.

Bryce Dickey, 20, was convicted of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday for the March 2020 killing of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky.

A jury in Elko District Court unanimously voted to convict him of all charges after four hours of deliberation and a week-long trial, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

Dickey, who was 18 years old at the time, was the last person to see Ujlaky alive on March 8, 2020, when he picked her up from Angel Park in Elko, according to the local outlet.

The girl’s body was found three days later, with a single stab wound to the neck, wrapped in a blue tarp and discarded in Burner Basin, a secluded desert in the area.

Prosecutors said Dickey raped, strangled and stabbed the girl — who had considered Dickey like a big brother, according to a friend who testified during the trial. The pair had been pals for years and knew each other from the local rodeo community, according to the Daily Beast .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCIFU_0fn2NpwK00
Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky was murdered by Bryce Dickey, who she considered a big brother.
Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUwlb_0fn2NpwK00
Bryce Dickey was convicted of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday for the March 2020 killing of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky.
Elko County Sheriff's Office

Dickey told police he dropped Ujlaky off at Spring Creek High School and saw her get into a green Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a tall man in a cowboy hat. The man was never found and prosecutors said Dickey fabricated the tale to keep the police off his trail.

The convicted murderer even mourned the death of his “sis” on social media in the days following the discovery of her body.

“Yesterday, we all recieved [sic] news that made us hit the floor,” Dickey wrote in a now-deleted March 13 Facebook post cited by the Daily Beast. “Around 8 in the morning we all started meeting up at my house to grieve an to mourn britney’s life. Which was taken far too soon. That day I had tears of pain and joy. I wish she could have seen the amount of us that came together to honor you sis. We love you so much. Just know you won’t ever be forgotten.”

Police began to expect Dickey had been involved due to conflicting reports he told them about the last time he saw Ujlaky. They then discovered his DNA inside a condom near where her body was found, as well as on her neck and under her fingernails.

Dickey later told police he had sex with Ujlaky on the day she vanished but claimed it was consensual.

A girl who previously dated Dickey testified that he had choked her on four occasions during their 18-month relationship.

Jurors will reconvene Monday to determine the sentence — a maximum of life in prison without parole — the 20-year-old will face.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released. The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies. Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elko County, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Elko, NV
Crime & Safety
Elko County, NV
Crime & Safety
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested, Facing 30 Years In Prison

That is not a good way to go. There are a lot of names that have come up throughout the history of wrestling and some of them are rather famous. Unfortunately, some of them are more infamous than famous, often for things that are not exactly positive. That is the case with a certain WWE Hall of Famer and now things have gotten a lot worse than they were just a few months ago.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Rodeo#Violent Crime#Elko District Court#The Elko Daily Free Press
truecrimedaily

Mom and teenage son arrested after 3 kids found dead in her home on Mother’s Day

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were taken into custody Sunday after police found three children dead inside her home. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called out to a home on the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, officers located unresponsive juveniles and called in the Los Angeles Fire Department. Paramedics declared the children dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
truecrimedaily

Grandmother arrested after 10-month-old found dead, 2-year-old in critical condition

BROUSSARD, La. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old faces a murder charge after her 10-month-old grandson was found dead and his 2-year-old brother injured. According to KLFY-TV, on Monday, May 16, Broussard Police conducted a welfare check at a home on East Third Street and found the two children. The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.
BROUSSARD, LA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy