Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-22 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Coastal;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Escambia, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal, Mobile Inland, Monroe and Washington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following areas, Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal and Santa Rosa Inland. portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will develop and move across much of southeast Mississippi, southwest and south central Alabama, and northwest Florida later today and again late tonight into Thursday morning. Showers and storms should exit to the east of the area by Thursday afternoon or early evening. Widespread rainfall amounts up to 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts will be possible, will be possible in the watch area through Thursday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 15:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 12:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...Florida Perdido River Near Barrineau Park affecting Baldwin and Escambia Counties. For the Perdido River...including Barrineau Park...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Perdido River Near Barrineau Park. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, River begins to leave its banks at the parking lot of Adventures Perdido River. Begins to threaten several permanently parked travel trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 14.9 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monroe, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 13:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-24 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Monroe; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Monroe County in south central Alabama Southwestern Wilcox County in south central Alabama * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Peterman, or 10 miles north of Monroeville, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pine Hill, Vredenburgh and Yellow Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, AL
fox35orlando.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf moves over Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) are already tracking a disturbance that was in the Gulf of Mexico. The area of low pressure that was over the north-central Gulf has now moved inland about 15...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Man charged with killing Pensacola activist released on $150,000 bond

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The man charged with shooting and killing a Pensacola activist Monday was released from jail on $150,000 bond. Charles Moore, 35, made his first court appearance Tuesday. He's charged with second degree murder for the killing of Durrell Palmer, 36, at a Circle K on West Roberts...
PENSACOLA, FL

