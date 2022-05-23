ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police seek tips to locate missing ‘at-risk’ man

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDxQO_0fn2L5vv00

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing man.

According to officials , 62-year-old Scott Leibowitz went missing from the Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood of San Diego sometime early Sunday morning while driving his 2013 white Nissan Frontier truck. Police say Leibowitz is considered “at-risk.”

The man is described as an older white male with brown hair, brown eyes, standing approximately five feet ten inches tall and weighing roughly 195 pounds. Leibowitz was last seen wearing a green tee-shirt, shorts, and slip-on sandals.

San Diegans are encouraged to be on the lookout for Leibowitz and his truck, (LP: CA 94864N1).

Anyone with information or anyone who sees Leibowitz is encouraged to reach out to police at 619-531-2000. The reference number for this case is “22-500433.”

