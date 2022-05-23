ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat, soybeans edge higher on weather woes, firmer oil prices

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures edged higher on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, gains in crude oil and as adverse weather conditions threatened production in key producing countries. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $10.79-1/4 a...

www.agriculture.com

State
Kansas State
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm with traders focused on global supplies

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed firm on Tuesday after trading both sides of unchanged during the session, with concerns about supplies of global vegetable oils in focus. * Traders also noted support from the U.S. Agriculture Department's planting report on Monday afternoon, which showed farmers had made good progress in their corn seeding, which reduced the likelihood of growers devoting more acres to soybeans. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract gained 6 cents to $16.93 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal futures were $4.60 higher at $427.10 a ton. * CBOT July soyoil settled off 0.35 cent at 80.12 cents per lb. * India has allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes each of crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil for the current and the next fiscal year to March 2024, a government order said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to keep a lid on local prices. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures fall on hopes for pick-up in Ukraine exports

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures fell on Wednesday on reports that Russia was ready to provide humanitarian corridors for food shipments out of Ukraine, traders said. Soybeans also were weaker, led lower by soymeal on expectations that China is set to approve imports of soymeal...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans weaken as northern Plains planting weather improves

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Wednesday, with forecasts for improved planting weather in northern growing areas pressuring prices. * Soymeal and soyoil also were weaker on prospects for increased competition on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract shed 12 cents to settle at $16.81 a bushel. * Technical support was noted at its 30-day moving average. * CBOT July soymeal was down $2.90 at $424.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil dropped 1.20 cents to 78.92 cents per lb. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that export sales of soybeans were in a range from 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes in the week ended May 19. That compares with 902,189 tonnes in the week ended May 12. * China's custom authority is expected to approve imports of soy protein and soymeal from Brazil during talks next month, an official involved in the negotiations told Reuters, requesting anonymity. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China's COVID curbs cut soyoil demand, crimp soybean appetite

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - Plunging demand for soyoil in China is expected to cut consumption of the oilseed in the world's biggest user as lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID have shuttered restaurants and canteens, according to traders and analysts. China is the world's top consumer of edible...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rally to 3-month high as northern Plains forecast turns wet

CHICAGO, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures surged to a three-month high on Thursday as forecasts for more rain in the northern U.S. Plains raised prospects of further planting delays in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, traders said. * Strength in crude oil futures -- stemming from signs of tight supply ahead of the U.S. summer driving season -- added support to the soy complex. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures contract gained 45-1/2 cents to settle at $17.26-1/2 a bushel. * The contract peaked at $17.37, the highest for the most-active contract on a continuous basis since Feb. 24. * Technical support for the contract was noted at its 30-day moving average for the second day in a row. The contract then broke through resistance at its 10-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT July soymeal was up $4.00 at $428.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil gained 1.6 cents to 80.52 cents per lb. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly soybean export sales totaled 719,900 tonnes, down from 902,189 tonnes the prior week but in line with market forecasts for 300,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 183,800 tonnes and soyoil export sales of 6,200 tonnes also were both in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China strikes deal to allow Brazilian corn imports

(Adds CBOT corn prices and comments from analysts and Brazil association) BEIJING/SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - China's customs authority signed an agreement with Brazil to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, posing a possible threat to U.S. exports. The agreement signals China...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine exports 28,000 T grain by trucks so far in May - APK-Inform

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported around 28,000 tonnes of grain by truck from May 1 to 22, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday, quoting official data. In peacetime, Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, ships abroad up to 6 million tonnes a month of grain. Its exports fell sharply after Black Sea ports were blocked due to the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weaken on cash market pressure; hog futures mixed

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures dipped on Wednesday, pressured by weakness in the cash markets, traders said. Hog futures were mixed, with prices closing well off their session highs after contracts hit technical resistance. The nearby June hogs contract rose 0.025 cent to 109.05 cents per...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil sugarcane crushing falls short of estimates in early May

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing missed market expectations in the first half of May, data provided by industry group Unica showed on Wednesday, as the 2022/23 season picks up pace but remains delayed from a year earlier. Crushing reached 34.37 million tonnes in early May,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

More than 70% of Brazilians would consume transgenic wheat -survey

SAO PAULO, May 24 (Reuters) - More than 70% of consumers in Brazil would not have any restrictions related to consumption of transgenic wheat, according to a survey seen by Reuters that is changing companies' perception about whether to sell GMO wheat in Brazil. The survey breaks a paradigm in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Weather in May favours grain crops in Ukraine, say forecasters

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Weather conditions in May were mostly favourable for Ukrainian spring and winter crops, weather forecasters said on Tuesday. Ukraine has almost completed 2022 spring sowing but the area is up to 30% smaller than in 2021 because of hostilities in the country's southern and eastern regions after Russia's invasion.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

USDA attache cuts India 2022/23 wheat crop forecast to 99 million T

May 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in New Delhi:. "Heat stress resulting from an unprecedented spike in temperatures beginning in the mid-March 2022 has had a marked impact on India's wheat crop. Yields are 10-15 percent down, driving India's forecasted market year (MY) 2022/23 (April-March) wheat production down from 110 million metric tons (MMT) to 99 MMT. On May 13, 2022, the Indian government announced a ban on wheat exports, citing the sudden spike in global wheat prices and the resulting food security risks to India. ... Under the current market supply situation, India's wheat exports in MY 2022/23 would barely touch upon 6 MMT, compared to MY 2021/22's volume of 8.5 MMT and MY 2022/23's initial projection of 10 MMT."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Ukraine looks for ways to get its grain out

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine is seeking ways to get grain and vegetable oils out of the country by breaking a months-long blockade of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea by the Russian navy and moving more by land. The war, together with Western sanctions against Russia,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall for fourth time in five sessions

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on expectations that the harvest in the northern hemisphere in the coming weeks will provide relief to tight global balance sheets in the short term, traders said. * Wheat futures have fallen in four of the past five sessions. * Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest. * The most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped 35-1/4 cents to settle at $11.54-3/4 a bushel. * The contract dropped below its 10-day moving average. Technical support was noted at its 20-day moving average, a level it has not dropped below in two weeks. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 39-1/2 cents at $12.37 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures shed 21-1/4 cents to $12.77-1/4 a bushel. * Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
CHICAGO, IL

