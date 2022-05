LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 21-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday. Richard Lynch III, who goes by Richie, was last seen near Claudia Drive and Dee Road around 4 p.m. on Thursday. That's not far from Preston Highway.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO