Watertown, SD

Estelline-Hendricks' Sadie Johnson leads top performers list for May 16-22

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

Sadie Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks spearheads another worthy list of the Public Opinion's top area high school performers for the week of May 16-22.

The week included Class A and B region track meets and two state boys tennis tournaments as well as some golf events.

Johnson recorded a big day in the Region 3B track and field meet, winning four individual events. She won the girls' 300-meter hurdles, pole vault and long and triple jumps.

Other top performers for the past week include:

Girls Track and Field

Madison Zirbel, Dakota Hills — Zirbel topped the field in the girls' 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in the Region 1A meet.

Mackenzie Everson, Castlewood — Everson sprinted to victory  in the 200 and 400 dashes in Region 3B.

Hadley Carlson, Arlington — Carlson won the 100 hurdles and high jump in Region 3B.

Gracelyn Leiseth, Hamlin — It was another big week for Leiseth, who won the shot put and discus titles in Region 2A with meet-record tosses. She broke her own all-time state record in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 3.25 inches.

Adison Renkly, Sioux Valley — Renkly swept the hurdle races and also ran on the winning 400 relay in Region 2A.

Kamryn Schwartz, Sioux Valley — Schwartz took the long and triple jumps and also ran on the winning 400 relay in Region 2A.

Eve Hauger, Watertown — The Arrows closed out their regular season at the Mark Wendelgass Relays and Hauger won the 400 dash and ran on the winning 1,600 relay.

Boys Track and Field

Bennett Schwenn, Milbank — Schwenn sparked the Bulldogs to their sixth-straight Region 1A title by winning the 100 and 200 dashes and long jump and also running on the winning 1,600 relay.

Max Lightfield, Milbank — Lightfield contributed wins in the 110 and 300 hurdles for the Region 1A champion Bulldogs.

Drew Reetz, Webster Area — Reetz had three firsts in the Region 1A meet. He won the 400 dash and  pole vault and also ran on the winning 1,600 relay.

Jaron Tharaldsen, Castlewood — Tharaldsen won the 400 dash and ran on three of the four Castlewood relay teams that won events in Region 3B.

Logan Eng and Kegan Tvedt, Castlewood — Eng and Tvedt each also ran on three of Castlewood's four winning relay teams in Region 3B.

• Jon Nefzger, Estelline-Hendricks — Nefzger won the shot put and discus in Region 3B.

Ricky Berndt, Deuel — Berndt toppd the Region 2A field in the 800 and 3,200 runs.

Boys Golf

Sam Hansen, Great Plains Lutheran — Hansen shot a 2-under par 70 to capture medalist honors in both the Pre-Region 1B and Eastern Coteau Conference tourneys.

Girls Golf

Brynn Roehrich, Clark-Willow Lake — Roehrich matched Hansen by winning medalist hnors in both the Pre-Region 1B and Eastern Coteau Conference tourneys. She shot a 95.

Riley Zebroski, Watertown — Zebroski shot a 79 and finished fourth in the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course and also shot an 80 and took 11th in the Bill Scholten Invitational at Brookings.

Boys Tennis

Watertown — The Arrows closed out their season with a strong finish, placing fifth in the state Class AA tournament with 214 points. Mark Mahowald, Curtis Sneden, Evan Meester, Justin Remmers, Jadon  Lindner and Zandar Binde each played at state for the Arrows.

