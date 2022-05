ST. PETERSBURG – Two non-profit groups that work with the homeless have received a grant of more than $28 million to build dozens of affordable housing units downtown. The grant from the state of Florida was given to Ability SVdP, LLC, a joint venture of St. Vincent de Paul CARES and Ability Housing, Inc. They propose to build 73 “Vincentian Villages” adjacent to the Center of Hope shelter at 401 15th St. N. operated by St. Vincent de Paul. The units would be for individuals and families earning 60% or less of the area median income.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO