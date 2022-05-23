Top Asian News 9:21 a.m. GMT

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan, saying the burden to protect Taiwan is “even stronger’ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of self-governing in decades. Biden, at a news conference in Tokyo, said “yes” when asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded. “That’s the commitment we made,” he added. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty, instead maintaining a policy of “strategic ambiguity” about how far it would be willing to go if China invaded.

Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations aimed at strengthening their economies as he warned Americans worried about high inflation that it was “going to be a haul” before they feel relief. The president said he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the U.S. Biden, speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, acknowledged the U.S. economy has “problems” but said they were “less consequential than the rest of the world has.” He added: “This is going to be a haul. This is going to take some time,” even as he rejected the idea a recession in the U.S.

EXPLAINER: What’s in Biden’s proposed new Asia trade pact?

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden faced a dilemma on trade in Asia: He couldn’t just rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership that his predecessor had pulled the U.S. out of in 2017. Many related trade deals, regardless of their content, had become politically toxic for U.S. voters, who associated them with job losses. So Biden came up with a replacement. During Biden’s visit to Tokyo, the U.S. on Monday announced the countries that are joining the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. In the tradition of trade deals, it’s best known by its initials: IPEF. (Pronounced EYE-pef.) WHO’S IN? The framework has 13 members, including the U.S., that account for 40% of global gross domestic product: Australia, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Xinjiang in focus as UN rights chief arrives for China visit

BEIJING (AP) — Allegations of human rights abuses in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region are the dominant issue on a visit by the United Nations’ top rights official that starts Monday. Michelle Bachelet’s visit is the first to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005, but rights groups warn it threatens to whitewash the ruling Communist Party abuses in Xinjiang. China has locked up more than a million members of its Uyghur, Kazakh and other Muslim minorities in what critics describe as a campaign to obliterate their distinct cultural identities. China says it has nothing to hide and welcomes all those without political bias to visit Xinjiang and view what it describes as a successful campaign to restore order and ethnic cohesion.

India sends food, medicine donation to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka received a first consignment of a $16 million humanitarian aid package from neighboring India to help mitigate severe shortages caused by the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. Gopal Baglay, the Indian envoy to Sri Lanka, delivered the donation from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Gamini Peiris late Sunday. The goods, worth $5.6 million, include rice, milk power and essential medicines. They will be distributed among vulnerable families in different parts of the country, the Indian embassy said in a statement. Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy and battling severe shortages of essentials from food, fuel, medicines and cooking gas to toilet paper and match sticks.

Albanese sworn in as PM in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s new prime minister was sworn in Monday and flew to Tokyo for a summit with President Joe Biden while vote counting continued to determine whether he will control a majority in a Parliament that is demanding tougher action on climate change. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison ’s conservative coalition at Saturday’s election. The coalition had been in power under three prime ministers for nine years. “I want to lead a government that has the same sentiment of optimism and hope that I think defines the Australian people,” Albanese said in his hometown of Sydney before flying to the national capital Canberra to be sworn in.

Kim, other N. Koreans attend large funeral amid COVID worry

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A huge number of North Koreans including leader Kim Jong Un attended a funeral for a top official, state media reported Monday, as the country maintained the much-disputed claim that its suspected coronavirus outbreak is subsiding. Since admitting earlier this month to an outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant, North Korea has only stated how many people have fevers daily and identified just a fraction of the cases as COVID-19. Its state media said Monday that 2.8 million people have fallen ill due to an unidentified fever but only 68 of them died since late April, an extremely low fatality rate if the illness is COVID-19 as suspected.

US, others say APEC walkout aimed at Russia over invasion

BANGKOK (AP) — The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok on the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, as well as delegates from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of Saturday’s session of the APEC meeting just as Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia’s minister for economic development, was set to deliver his opening remarks. A statement on Monday from the five nations, joined also by South Korea and Chile, said they had “unwavering support for APEC” and were “fully committed” to supporting Thailand as this year’s chair.

7 die in Philippine ferry fire; over 120 rescued from water

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire in the northeastern Philippines on Monday, killing seven passengers and forcing many survivors to jump into the sea where they were rescued by other vessels. The fire rapidly spread from the engine room to the upper passenger deck of the M/V Mercraft 2 while it was approaching a port in Real, town administrator Filomena Portales said. It had been en route to the town in Quezon province from Polillo Island. Many of the 134 passengers and crew jumped into the water and were plucked from the sea by motorboats and cargo vessels, coast guard officials said.

Popular independent wins Bangkok governor’s election

BANGKOK (AP) — Residents of the Thai capital Bangkok, in their first opportunity in nine years to vote for their city’s governor, have elected an independent politician seen as representing opponents of the country’s military-backed government, results released Monday showed. Chadchart Sittipunt had been widely predicted by opinion polls to top the field, but significantly outpaced expectations by taking 1,386,215 votes, or almost 52% of the 2,673,696 votes cast in Sunday’s election, according to virtually complete but uncertified returns. He competed in a field of 31 candidates, with voter turnout just under 61%. The 55-year-old Chadchart, though running as an independent, was seen by both supporters and opponents as a proxy for the Pheu Thai party, the main Opposition grouping in Parliament.