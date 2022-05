Bitcoin was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The idea was to make a decentralized open source digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator. Bitcoin is not just a coin but a protocol based on the technology of Blockchain Protocol is set of rules that guides the participants on the network how to communicate with one another. This protocol, like Bitcoin and. Ethereum, has a coin that is typically named after the protocol name, which enables human interaction. This coin is used to reward people who mine, to add blocks to the. blockchain, and, most importantly, to buy stuff from one another.

