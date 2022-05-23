Mom breaks back catching daughter jumping from house fire window

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A mother is in the hospital after she caught her step-daughter jumping out of the window of a house fire. Her family is calling her a hero.

When she caught her, she fell and hurt her back.

Now, Crystal Dawson is in a hospital bed, unable to walk. She said a vertebra in her spine is shattered.

Crystal Dawson is in the hospital after she injured her back catching her step-daughter who jumped from a second floor window to escape a house fire. (Credit: Sean Dawson)

"When I tried to catch my daughter, she landed on my chest," Dawson said.

The fire started just before 1 a.m. Friday on Grady Street in Lynchburg.

Crystal's husband, Brian Dawson Jr. said their 6-month-old baby woke Crystal up crying. When she went to make her baby a bottle, that's when she saw the flames.

They got the baby out of the house, but their two other kids were still upstairs.

"I was scared. I was like crying. I was like dad I can't get out, I can't get out, and he was like you gotta come out," said Brianna Dawson, Crystal Dawson's step-daughter, and Brian Dawson's biological daughter.

Brian Dawson tried to go up the stairs for them, but the flames pushed him back.

The kids' only option now was to jump out of their second-floor window.

A fire destroyed a family's house on Grady Street in Lynchburg on Friday May, 20, 2022. (Credit: Sean Dawson)

Their daughter, Brianna, got her brother to her room.

"When she got me up, I saw the smoke and I saw the stairs on fire. I was like, is there a fire? and she said yes, we gotta jump out our window," Christian Dawson, Brianna's brother said.

Brian Dawson said that his wife knew that he couldn't catch them because he has a back injury. He said when his son jumped, he did a tuck and roll to the ground.

Then, it was time for Brianna to jump.

"She's expressing to me, Crystal, I'm scared, I don't want to jump," Crystal Dawson said.

Dawson insisted that she jump.

"You need to jump. I got you. I'll catch you," Crystal said.

Dawson's family said she is a hero.

"I give my life to my wife," Brian Dawson said.

"I want her to know that I thank her and I love her," Brianna Dawson said.

Dawson said she just did what any mom would do.

"No mom is gonna stand there and let their kids die because of a house fire, they're gonna do everything they can and if that means that I died in place of her, I would have done it in a heartbeat," Dawson said.

Dawson's family said she will need to have surgery.

Dawson said what her family needs now is support, and the support they've already had from the community is what's giving her hope.

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe set up for the family and a Facebook group where you can contact them about donating items.