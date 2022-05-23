ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needles, CA

Needles, CA: Summary and voting results from the special executive session meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: City of Needles (Information and Agenda Packet):. Needles, California: A special executive session meeting of the Needles City Council and Needles Public Utility Authority was held on Friday, May 20th, 2022 inside the Needles City Council Chambers. Videos of the special executive session meeting of the Needles City...

zachnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: City of Needles’ announces Memorial Day 2022 Service at Needles Riverview Cemetery will return on Monday after 2 year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Needles City Manager Rick Daniels (Information) Needles, California: The City of Needles has announced that the Memorial Day 2022 Service will return on Monday, May 30th, 2022 after 2 year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service will start at 11:00 a.m. PT at Needles Riverview Cemetery, located...
NEEDLES, CA
zachnews.net

Needles, CA: City of Needles invites community to the 11th Annual Decoration Day on Friday to help tend gravesites and place American flags on veterans’ gravesites at Needles Riverview Cemetery.

Source: Needles City Manager Rick Daniels (Information) Needles, California: The City of Needles is inviting the community to help tend gravesites and place American flag on veterans’ gravesites at Needles Riverview Cemetery during 11th Annual Decoration Day being held on Friday, May 27th, 2022. According to Needles City Manager...
NEEDLES, CA
zachnews.net

News Alert: Downtown Needles, CA: Needles City Council will on Tuesday discuss and possibly vote on a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street.

Source: Needles City Clerk Dale Jones (Information and Agenda Item Packet) Downtown Needles, California: Members of the Needles City Council will be discussing and possibly voting on a conditional use permit for a cannabis cultivation facility off West Broadway and I Street during their regular meeting scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022 inside the Needles City Council Chambers located at 1111 Bailey Avenue near J Street.
NEEDLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Needles, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Needles, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Needles, CA: Deputies arrested 2 people for discharging a firearm near Katie Hohstadt Elementary School prompting a school lockdown.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has confirmed that deputies have arrested 2 people for discharging a firearm near Katie Hohstadt Elementary School prompting a school lockdown on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022.
NEEDLES, CA
SignalsAZ

Memorial Day Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities

With Memorial Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday....
KINGMAN, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Session#Public Utility#Npua Council
Mohave Daily News

Fort Mohave woman charged with felony gun and drug possession

FORT MOHAVE — A Fort Mohave woman was arrested after a gun and methamphetamine were allegedly found in her car during a traffic stop. Melissa Jean Sistar, 45, was charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies.
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Arizona Adaptive Water Sports Makes A Stop In Lake Havasu

Arizona Adaptive Water Sports made a stop in Lake Havasu over the weekend to give those with cognitive and physical challenges a day on the water. The event was at Crazy Horse Campground and participants enjoyed water skiing and wake boarding. The organization serves children ages 3 and up and...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
KTNV

12 mile backup on I-15 to California, RTC says

(KTNV) — A travel alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Monday afternoon said that there was a 12 mile back up on the I-15 southbound to California from the state line. RTC says to plan for delays, get water, fuel, and to check your tires.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
parkerliveonline.com

CRIT officer seriously injured in attempted hit and run

Jason Prichard, a Sergeant at the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department, is in stable condition at a Phoenix area hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Saturday on Highway 95 near Parker. According to CRIT PD reports, Sergeant Prichard and deputies with the La Paz County Sheriff’s...
PARKER, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Lake Havasu Icon To Return To Serve Boaters

For decades, the Big Orange Boat was a fixture on Lake Havasu. Boaters had a handy drive-up, order out easy-to-spot go-to resource. At the BOB, boaters could chow down, get boating needs and more. It went away for a while, but the good news is, it’s coming back. The...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Bakersfield Channel

Marine base lockdown caused by inadvertent weapon discharge

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE (1:22 PM): Authorities say an accidental discharge of a weapon put a U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert on lockdown for several hours. A base statement says no injuries were reported in the incident Monday at the vast Marine...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Company opens shipping ‘mega center’ in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Global shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes says it has opened a “mega center” in Las Vegas. According to the company, the “Presort Services Mega Center” is comprised of 175,000 square feet and will process Letters & Flats; Marketing Mail® Letters, Flats and Parcels; and Bound Printed Matter all in a single facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy