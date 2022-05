An Omaha-based construction company is responding to recent cost inflation by putting something extra in employee wallets, in time for the holiday weekend. Hawkins Construction, a regional contractor that employs about 400 people, has created an “inflation protection fund” and plans to disburse up to $2,000 to each hourly worker this year. CEO and president Chris Hawkins is visiting job sites Wednesday to pass out the first round of $1,000 checks.

1 DAY AGO