Seven dead, seven missing after blaze on Philippine passenger ferry

By Story by Reuters
 3 days ago
Seven people have died after a high-speed Philippine ferry carrying 134 people caught fire on Monday, with seven passengers still missing, the coast guard said. The MV Mercraft 2 caught fire just before reaching the port of Real in Quezon province, about 60 kilometers (37 miles)...

