Iowa State

Iowa man's 67-pound catfish is biggest ever caught in South Dakota

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowan Ethan Evnik landed a 67-pound catfish in the...

www.kcci.com

Evie M.

Would you stay at "South Dakota's Most Haunted Campground"?

Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.
KCCI.com

Slight increase in Iowa unemployment claims

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of people filing for unemployment for the first time rose slightly last week in Iowa. At the same time, people filing for continued benefits continued to drop. Over 1,300 people filed for initial benefits last week. That's 57 more than the week before.
ktvo.com

Iowa lawmakers approve use of semi-automatic rifles for deer hunting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population...
kiwaradio.com

Pursuit Started In Canton, SD Travels Through Lyon County, Into Minnesota, And Back To SD

Lyon County, Iowa — A pursuit that started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota on Tuesday. It all started Tuesday afternoon when Lincoln County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s officials say a man allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the suspect, 31-year-old Vincent Whaler, of Sioux Falls, in Canton and began a pursuit.
WOWT

New Iowa deer hunting season bill

A Nebraska dog breeder gets a chance to answer critics and state inspection violations but a hearing on her license came to a quick and surprising end. 6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to register...
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 deaths reported; hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one person under 20 years old. The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,928, up from the previous Wednesday (2,919). The nine new deaths include five men and four women in the following age ranges: 10-19 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in Brookings (1); Clark (1); Davison (1); Hand (1); Minnehaha (2); and Pennington Counties (3).
KCCI.com

Iowa contractor fined over incident that killed two employees

PELLA, Iowa — Iowa's attorney general has resolved a lawsuit against a contractor for conducting illegal excavations. It happened in Pella in August of 2020. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said MCS Communications failed to exercise due care on multiple occasions and wasn't careful enough when it was installing a fiber optic cable.
KCCI.com

The number of Iowans with COVID-19 increase, but at a slower rate

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases across Iowa continue to rise, but at a slower rate than the week before. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 4,739 people tested positive for the disease in the last week. That’s up nearly 200 cases from the week before.
gowatertown.net

$100,000 Powerball prize in South Dakota remains unclaimed

PIERRE, S.D.–A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has remained unclaimed since being sold at a Canton convenience store in December, and if the ticketholder doesn’t claim their cash soon, it’ll be gone. The South Dakota Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Total Stop Foods in...
Bring Me The News

Lutsen Mountains owner to buy Michigan ski resort

The owner of the Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak ski areas plans to acquire the largest ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Charles Skinner announced Wednesday that he'd struck a deal to buy the Big Snow Resort, which spans over 1,000 acres. The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas...
Outdoor Life

Nebraska Wardens Apprehend Two Groups of Panfish Poachers, Seize 265 Crappies and Bluegills as Evidence

Omaha’s 135-acre Standing Bear Lake is a popular spot for shoreline fishermen in the spring because the crappie and bluegill action can be red hot this time of year. “When conditions are right, crappies and bluegills are bedding near shore and are very vulnerable,” says Lt. Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Guys can catch them as fast as they unhook them, re-bait, and cast again.”
iheart.com

Company Must Pay Penalties After Two Workers Killed In Pella, Iowa

(Undated) -- A contractor will have to pay a 13-thousand dollar penalty to resolve a lawsuit after two workers were killed in Pella. The Iowa Attorney General's Office filed an "Iowa One Call" lawsuit against a North Carolina Contractor (MCS). Fiber optic installers employed by MCS struck an electrical line with a jackhammer in August of 2020, resulting in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third. The state says other excavations damaged natural gas pipelines and a telecommunications line. The state says the company failed six times to exercise due care when excavating in Pella. The company (MCS) admits fault, has agreed to pay the penalties, and has agreed not to violate Iowa's One Call law in the future. Both men who died were from Virginia.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
Radio Iowa

Iowa part of settlement involving mileage claims for Ford pickups

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Iowa is part of a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding gas mileage claims for pickups. The settlement came after allegations that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
