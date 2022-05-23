Iowa man's 67-pound catfish is biggest ever caught in South Dakota

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill that legalizes using AR-15 rifles for deer hunting in Iowa is awaiting Governor Reynold's signature. Lawmakers approved the bill in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session. Dave Bloom, owner of JLM Shooter's Supply in Des Moines, says AR-15's are already legal...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says anyone planning to boat in the western part of the state this holiday weekend needs to be aware of the low water levels. That's because of the drought there. Parts of three counties in that part of the...
Not an actual photo of Sica Hollow. I couldn't find one I could use.Starsania on Adobestock.com. I loved South Dakota. I’m so glad I chose to vacation out in the Blackhills during the years I lived in North Dakota. With breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and one of the coolest casinos I’ve ever been to, it’s more than worth a visit—it’s a must go location. The only thing I would change about my experience in South Dakota would be the fact I had no idea how many haunted locations there were around the state. I mean, wow. And one of the most (allegedly) haunted would have to be Sica Hollow State Park. I can’t believe I didn’t go. What a missed opportunity. It’s not the blackjack dealer’s fault, but when he mentioned it in passing, he said nothing about it’s haunted history.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of people filing for unemployment for the first time rose slightly last week in Iowa. At the same time, people filing for continued benefits continued to drop. Over 1,300 people filed for initial benefits last week. That's 57 more than the week before.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population...
Lyon County, Iowa — A pursuit that started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota on Tuesday. It all started Tuesday afternoon when Lincoln County (South Dakota) Sheriff’s officials say a man allegedly cut off his monitoring bracelet. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the suspect, 31-year-old Vincent Whaler, of Sioux Falls, in Canton and began a pursuit.
A Nebraska dog breeder gets a chance to answer critics and state inspection violations but a hearing on her license came to a quick and surprising end. 6 On Your Side: Douglas County alarm registration deadline. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reminding you to register...
Beginning in June 2022, Feeding South Dakota will change its monthly mobile food distribution time to 11:30 a.m. The mobile food distribution is held at the Jerauld County 4-H Building on the third Tuesday of every month.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported nine more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one person under 20 years old. The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,928, up from the previous Wednesday (2,919). The nine new deaths include five men and four women in the following age ranges: 10-19 (1); 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in Brookings (1); Clark (1); Davison (1); Hand (1); Minnehaha (2); and Pennington Counties (3).
PELLA, Iowa — Iowa's attorney general has resolved a lawsuit against a contractor for conducting illegal excavations. It happened in Pella in August of 2020. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said MCS Communications failed to exercise due care on multiple occasions and wasn't careful enough when it was installing a fiber optic cable.
DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases across Iowa continue to rise, but at a slower rate than the week before. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 4,739 people tested positive for the disease in the last week. That’s up nearly 200 cases from the week before.
PIERRE, S.D.–A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 has remained unclaimed since being sold at a Canton convenience store in December, and if the ticketholder doesn’t claim their cash soon, it’ll be gone. The South Dakota Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Total Stop Foods in...
The owner of the Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak ski areas plans to acquire the largest ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Charles Skinner announced Wednesday that he'd struck a deal to buy the Big Snow Resort, which spans over 1,000 acres. The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas...
Omaha’s 135-acre Standing Bear Lake is a popular spot for shoreline fishermen in the spring because the crappie and bluegill action can be red hot this time of year. “When conditions are right, crappies and bluegills are bedding near shore and are very vulnerable,” says Lt. Stacey Lewton with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Guys can catch them as fast as they unhook them, re-bait, and cast again.”
The month of May has paid big dividends for Wisconsin on the recruiting trail. Of the 6 players committed to the Badgers via the class of 2023, 5 of them have come this month, and another prospect whittled down his list recently. On Wednesday, 3-star QB Lincoln Kienholz unveiled his...
(Undated) -- A contractor will have to pay a 13-thousand dollar penalty to resolve a lawsuit after two workers were killed in Pella. The Iowa Attorney General's Office filed an "Iowa One Call" lawsuit against a North Carolina Contractor (MCS). Fiber optic installers employed by MCS struck an electrical line with a jackhammer in August of 2020, resulting in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third. The state says other excavations damaged natural gas pipelines and a telecommunications line. The state says the company failed six times to exercise due care when excavating in Pella. The company (MCS) admits fault, has agreed to pay the penalties, and has agreed not to violate Iowa's One Call law in the future. Both men who died were from Virginia.
Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Iowa is part of a multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding gas mileage claims for pickups. The settlement came after allegations that Ford falsely advertised the fuel economy of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
