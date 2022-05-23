Drought relief package headed to desk of Gov. Tim Walz

Flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota are flying at half-staff through sunset Saturday to honor the lives lost in Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school about 85 miles west of San Antonio, Texas. Senator Tina Smith says as she mourns the loss of so many lives “I am impatient, I am and I’m angry with folks who won’t take a small step in addressing this violence of this epidemic of gun violence that we have in our country.” At last report, a lone gunman killed 19 children and two adults. Senator Smith says “these were 19 babies. They were just starting their lives. And for people to say that there is nothing that we can do to stop this slaughter of innocent children. I completely reject that.” Here’s more with Senator Smith:

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO