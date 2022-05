Naya Derrell Lee Lee, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated domestic assault after she allegedly intentionally drove a car toward her husband twice. According to the arrest report, Lee and her husband were involved in a verbal disagreement when she got into her car. She then allegedly drove the car rapidly toward her husband, who told a Gainesville Police Department officer that he moved out of the way and then watched her back up the car and drive rapidly toward him again. He said he had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car and was in fear for his life. Lee also allegedly ran over his bicycle.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO