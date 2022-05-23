Celebrating teachers with an appreciation day at Stonington Middle School

This is in response to the letter “Chariho budget fell victim to misinformation” of Friday, May 20, by Michael Chambers of Charlestown, who is the spouse of Chariho School Committee member Doona Chambers, both of whom are aligned with the Charlestown Citizens Alliance. As I recall Mr. Chambers took the time to promote the proposed Chariho budget in the pages of this newspaper. Think about that. Leaders did not make an effort to promote a proposed school budget! Where was the leadership? It did not exist! I hope the School Committee starts looking at attendance issues on the School Committee from its own members! That information can be verified!

CHARLESTOWN, RI ・ 22 HOURS AGO