ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Celebrating teachers with an appreciation day at Stonington Middle School

By Nancy Burns-Fusaro Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

Wakin' Up Waggin' made a visit to Stonington...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westerly Sun

Guiding light: Stonington High's Saad named 2022 Educator of the Year

STONINGTON — Working as a high school guidance counselor wasn’t necessarily a career that Holly Saad dreamed about growing up. Then again, there wasn’t necessarily a career plan in mind when she first went off to college either. While a senior at Assumption College in Worcester, where...
STONINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Death of third Darien High student ‘unbearable’ for community, superintendent says

DARIEN — The deaths of three Darien High students in recent months have “devastated” the school community, local officials said this week. Darien High sophomore Hayden Thorsen died last week, local officials said, further shaking a school community still coping with the deaths of two other teens since March.
Westerly Sun

Letter: Chariho schools must be held accountable

This is in response to the letter “Chariho budget fell victim to misinformation” of Friday, May 20, by Michael Chambers of Charlestown, who is the spouse of Chariho School Committee member Doona Chambers, both of whom are aligned with the Charlestown Citizens Alliance. As I recall Mr. Chambers took the time to promote the proposed Chariho budget in the pages of this newspaper. Think about that. Leaders did not make an effort to promote a proposed school budget! Where was the leadership? It did not exist! I hope the School Committee starts looking at attendance issues on the School Committee from its own members! That information can be verified!
CHARLESTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stonington, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Stonington, CT
Westerly Sun

Memorial Day Parades and Observances

Memorial Day observances will take place locally from Mystic to South Kingstown and Westerly to North Stonington. Below find a list with details of each parade and/or observance taking place in the region during the Memorial Day weekend. Sunday, May 29. Hope Valley-Wyoming. The parade will step off at 2...
WESTERLY, RI
Register Citizen

New Haven school leadership moves have some parents crying foul

NEW HAVEN — Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey likened the school district’s constant stream of new hires and staffing shifts this spring to putting together a puzzle. But what Tracey calls moves aimed at making the school district stronger, some parents and faculty call harsh and unfair. “We...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appreciation Day
Westerly Sun

Boys volleyball: Wilk, Ogle help Bulldogs to win over Pilgrim

WESTERLY — Dante Wilk produced 22 kills, Jackson Ogle had 16 and Westerly High defeated Pilgrim, 3-2, in a Division II boys volleyball match on Wednesday. Westerly won by set scores of 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-11 and 15-8. Wilk also contributed 22 assists and three aces. Ogle had 11...
WESTERLY, RI
News 12

Darien High School to delay opening Monday due to student's death

Darien High School will have a two-hour delayed opening Monday, following the death of a student. A message from Principal Ellen Dunn posted on the Darien High School Parents Association Facebook page Saturday said that the entire school community was shaken by the death of Hayden Thorsen. The delayed open...
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Bears ousted from ECC tournament by Lyman Memorial

GROTON — Lyman Memorial scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull away and went on to defeat Stonington High, 6-2, in the quarterfinals of the ECC baseball tournament on Wednesday at Fitch. Dylan Cimini was 4 for 4 for the sixth-seeded Bears. Wyatt Verbridge was 2 for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Eyewitness News

Waterbury among school districts with officers posted outside buildings

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police and education leaders across Connecticut continue to take steps to protect students at schools and help them deal with their grief following the tragedy in Texas. It’s a two-pronged approach. When children arrived Thursday at the Waterbury Arts Magnet School for example, police officers...
Register Citizen

Hamden Hall student, 15, dies after New Haven bicycle accident

NEW HAVEN — A 15-year-old died this week after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Townsend Avenue, police said. Zayne Thomas, 15, was injured in the crash in the East Shore neighborhood shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway said in an email.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Westerly Sun

The Westerly Sun

This ad was originally published on this date and may contain an offer that is no longer valid. To see the most recent ad from this business, click here.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Girls track: Inthasit, Werling help Stonington to ECC Div. III-IV title

PLAINFIELD — Nancy Inthasit finished first in two sprints and Phoebe Werling scored in three field events as Stonington High captured the ECC Division III-IV girls track and field championship on Monday. Inthasit won the 100 (12.64) and the 200 (25.76). Werling place first in the javelin (106-8), second...
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Boys tennis: Callahan moves on to ECC semifinals for Bears

EAST LYME — Stonington High's Tucker Callahan advanced to the semifinals of the ECC boys tennis tournament with a pair of wins on Monday. Callahan, the No. 2 seed, prevailed 8-2 in his opening match and won in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0. Callahan will play East Lyme's Daniel Sapozhnikov, the No. 3 seed, in the semifinals on Tuesday.
EAST LYME, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy