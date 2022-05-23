ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footballer had to be saved by paramedics when he suffered a heart attack after being involved in a fight on the field - as police launch investigation

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police have launched an investigation after an Aussie Rules player went into cardiac arrest during a game and was placed in a coma after allegedly getting involved in a fight that took place in back play.

Tobi Mcinnes, is lucky to be alive after he suffered the heart attack during a game in Burnie on Tasmania's north coast on Saturday afternoon after a melee developed behind the play.

He may not have survived if it wasn't for the quick thinking and desperate efforts of trainers, club staff and three off-duty paramedics.

He was rushed to the North-West Regional Hospital and was later placed in a coma transferred to Launceston General Hospital.

Mcinnes was brought out of the coma the next morning after a CT scan of his brain came back all clear.

McInnes, who recently made his senior debut for his club is now conscious and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALOyj_0fn2Aw5C00
Tobi Mcinnes, (pictured middle) is now recovering after he went into cardiac arrest during an Aussie Rules match on Saturday

Tasmania Police are investigating the brawl, which took place in the third quarter of the Aussie Rules game between Mcinnes' Burnie Dockers and the Penguin Two Blues at West Park Oval.

Dockers president Jamie Boag said the incident left fans, players and staff so disturbed the club will be holding counselling sessions for those affected.

'The quick actions of those involved definitely saved Tobi's life,' he wrote on the club's Facebook page.

'Without the efforts of those involved, Tobi may not be with us today.

'It was a traumatic experience for all involved and for those who witnessed it.

'Tobi is conscious and stable but still undergoing tests to determine his condition, we will update his condition as his family allows.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vxhX_0fn2Aw5C00
Tobi Mcinnes (pictured left) recently made his senior debut for his Aussie Rules club

The Dockers opponents' wished a speedy recovery for Mcinnes.

'Being such a traumatic experience for everyone in attendance, there will be a councilor at our Club on Tuesday night for Players, Support Staff and Spectators should they want to have a chat,' the Penguin Two Blues wrote.

Other rival clubs also extended their best wishes to Mcinnes and the club.

The incident comes just four weeks after Mcinnes made his senior debut during the Dockers' narrow loss against Latrobe on April 24.

'A well deserved position in our senior side, coming back from a severe shoulder injury - Tobi is a past junior Docker and a welcomed inclusion,' the club captioned a photo of Mcinnes.

His playing future remains unclear at this early stage.

The match was abandoned after Saturday's incident as police launched an investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYJSX_0fn2Aw5C00
Tobi Mcinnes was placed in a coma following his cardiac arrest but is now in a stable condition

A Dockers source claimed Mcinnes suffered a cardiac arrest following a 'heavy punch to the chest' by a opponent, The Mercury reported.

The Two Blues denied responsibility and claimed the incident was the result of 'friendly fire' between two Dockers players.

'We're calling on witnesses to come forward and provide assistance to investigators,' Detective Inspector Steve Jones said.

'Police take any instances of assault seriously, and we need the community's help to make sure those responsible are properly identified.'

The North West Football League has so far declined to comment beyond saying it's thinking of Tobi and all affected by the incident

AFL Tasmania has confirmed it's aware of the incident.

'We strongly condemn violence in our game,' a spokesman said.

'Our focus is supporting those involved and impacted.

Anyone with information is urged to call Tasmania Police or Crime Stoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpZG6_0fn2Aw5C00
The rising Aussie Rules star went into cardiac arrest at Burnie's West Park Oval on Saturday

