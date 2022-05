Donna and Ceaser have clashed often on “Black Ink Crew.”. When it comes to “Black Ink Crew,” Donna had a lot of drama on the show throughout the years. She oftentimes felt like she didn’t receive respect from Ceaser and the others. They were very critical of her tattooing skills. So when she misspelled a client’s tattoo, they wouldn’t let her live it down. But she tried to redeem herself by showing off her talent while she did the client’s cover-up tattoo for free. Interestingly enough, Donna’s drama in the shop wasn’t just about her abilities as a tattoo artist. Her relationship with Ceaser was tested for multiple reasons.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO