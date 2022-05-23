ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Hyundai Tucson, Not a Toyota Corolla Cross

By Mark Putzer
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In making a buying decision between the 2022 Hyundai Tucson and the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, the Tucson has four key...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Highlander Replaces V-6 with 2.4L Turbo-Four

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is updated with a new 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine. The interior also gets updates including a larger infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, both optional. Expect the 2023 Highlander to go on sale later this year with a slight price increase. It appears that Toyota...
CARS
torquenews.com

The New 2023 Toyota Highlander’s AWD System is More Sophisticated Than You Think

A recent press release from Toyota Shows how the new 2023 Toyota Highlander’s AWD system is better and smarter. The Toyota Highlander has been rated by many institutions as one of the greatest family SUVs this year and years past. One of the reasons is because it is both simple, and sophisticated. Minimal, yet it delivers like no other. While critics don’t really like the Highlander’s third-row seating arrangement, calling it cramped and an afterthought, A new trim called the Grand Highlander is set to debut soon with an all-new 3-row approach.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
City
Tucson, AZ
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Car Brands for 2022

Everyone wants to know that their new car isn’t going to break down and leave them stranded. While you might shop for vehicles with your sights on the latest technology or performance, you can shop for reliability. If you really want to stack the deck in your favor, you might consider buying a car from a brand with a reputation for dependability, like Toyota. Here are the five most reliable car brands for 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Toyota Corolla Cross#Plug In Hybrid#Fuel Economy#Vehicles#The Corolla Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: 2023 Honda CR-V Looks More Rugged Than Ever Before

With the Toyota RAV4 dominating the sales charts, Honda couldn't just sit back and do nothing. The aging CR-V is fading into the background as fresher rivals appear and, while it still represents stellar value for money, there's no denying it's long in the tooth. We've known for some time...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Want an Old Truck? Buy the 2021 Nissan Frontier

With the introduction of the 2022 Nissan Frontier, some truck shoppers may be wondering if the 2021 Frontier is worth buying. While Nissan’s mid-size pickup is nearly all-new for 2022, the 2021 model does have some redeeming qualities despite being almost 15 years old. This truck can come equipped with the new V6 engine and it is likely to be more affordable than the 2022 Frontier. But, in many ways, the second-generation Nissan Frontier is severely lacking when compared to other trucks.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

109K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy