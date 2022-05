MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Wednesday, a group of women had an opportunity to explore the magic of Minot, outside of the Air Force base. The Minot Air Force Base Northern Sentry had its first Discover Minot Excursion bus tour on Wednesday, which takes military personnel and their families on a tour of Minot.

MINOT, ND ・ 21 HOURS AGO