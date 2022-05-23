ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local fruit and veggie truck is open for the 2022 season

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
 3 days ago

Mandan, ND ( KXNET ) — The warm weather is coming and so is a local watermelon truck.

Royse’s Twin City Produce in Mandan opened today for its first day of the 2022 season.

The family-owned store first opened back in 1948.

In 2019, the family downsized to just sell their main items, like watermelons, which they are especially known for.

Delores Royse Castle, co-owner of the business, says she now sets up just a truck, every month for two weeks in the parking lot.

She says the turnout for the opening day today was incredible.

They currently have Texas Watermelon and Honeydew plus California Navel oranges along with a variety of vegetables.

Castle says this year is much more challenging due to rising fuel prices which has forced the family to increase prices for the first time in years.

She shares those customers can expect the freshest products and you can even try a sample before you buy!

Castle says her family is continually grateful for the support from the community.

For the hours of operation and more – visit https://www.facebook.com/Royses-Twin-City-Produce-149336951764096/?ref=page_internal

