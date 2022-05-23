ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Solitaire Day

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKdMT_0fn29Ncr00

Today we celebrate a World Video Game Hall of Famer that may surprise you.

Welcome to May 22nd on the National Day Calendar.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame has honored such favorites as Pac-Man, Super Mario Brothers, and Halo.  But one game in the Hall of Fame may surprise you, Solitaire.

This game made its debut in 1990 and since then it has been played by more than half a billion people worldwide.  Solitaire is also number three on the list of most frequently used Microsoft programs.

Anyone who has ever worked in an office can tell you how happy they are that Solitaire exists.

Otherwise, how would we make it through conference calls?

On National Solitaire Day, celebrate the game for one that helps us goof off, while still being productive at work.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Warmer today with hotter temps to come

Today: A clear start with highs warming to the 60s. Late-day clouds will usher in a slight chance for isolated showers. The southerly winds will stay around 5-15 MPH. Tonight: Partly cloudy with widespread 40s. Southeasterly winds 10-15 MPH. Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for showers and storms. Widespread 70s with light southeasterly […]
ENVIRONMENT
ComicBook

Popular Xbox 360 Game Made Free for Limited Time

A popular Xbox 360 game is now free for a limited time, courtesy of Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox 360 is the best generation for Xbox so far. Not only is it the best-selling Xbox console to date by some margin, but it's the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart -- in this case, the PS3 -- a run for its money. The Xbox Series X|S look poised to replicate this success this generation against the PS5, but right now it's too early to make any calls. If the pair of Xbox Series consoles are going to be as popular as the Xbox 360, they will need great exclusive games like the Xbox 360 had.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day#Video Game#Pac Man#Super Mario Brothers#The Hall Of Fame#Nexstar Media Inc
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Best Xbox 360 Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of the best Xbox 360 games at some point this year. Many are referring to 2022 as a quiet year for the Switch, but the reality is it's a had couple noteworthy releases already, plus Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more coming later this year. It's not the Switch's greatest year, but it's far from a quiet year. And now Switch users can also anticipate the recent remaster of Alan Wake.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The best games on Steam

There are thousands of games on Steam, and so any list of the best ones is, in a way, just a list of good PC games in general. However, we think there are two good reasons to list our favorite Steam games to play right now. Best of the best.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Former Xbox exec says Game Pass might stop people buying games

A former Xbox exec says that Game Pass makes him "nervous" as it could stop people from buying games. With a colossal library of games as well as day-one releases of huge titles like Gears of War 5 and Halo Infinite, Xbox Game Pass offers exceptional value for money and is a no-brainer for those who want to play great games but not spend a fortune. Not everyone is a big fan of the platform’s subscription-based service though, namely Ed Fries, former vice president of game publishing at Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Softball: Beulah wins Region 4 Tournament, Velva-Drake/Anamoose advances to state

The Region 4 Softball Tournament came to an end in Beulah Wednesday, where it was the home team that took a regional title, making it to back-to-back state tournaments. Scores:#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose (1), #2 Beulah (8) – Region championship#3 Harvey/Wells County (4), #4 Heart River (5) – 9 innings (elimination game)#1 Velva-Drake/Anamoose (8), #4 Heart River […]
BEULAH, ND
KX News

Baseball: Region tournaments kick off across the state

Class B baseball teams are playing in their first leg of the postseason as regional tournaments started all across the state. Region 3 Tournament: #1 Lamoure/Litchville-Marion Loboes (7), #5 South Border Mustangs (5)#3 Kidder County Wolves (2), #5 South Border Mustangs (0) (Elimination Game) Region 5 Tournament:#2 Rugby Panthers (7), #3 Bottineau Braves (5)#3 North […]
BASEBALL
KX News

Softball: Region 4 Tournament field slims down on day two

Day two came and went at the Region 4 Softball Tournament, with the field of eight shrinking down to four with a pair of spots at state on the line. Scores:#1 Velva/Drake-Anamoose (10), #5 Washburn/C-S (1)#2 Beulah (7), #6 Central McLean (1)#4 Heart River (17), #8 Hazen (7) – Elimination Game #3 Harvey/Wells County (18), […]
SPORTS
KX News

Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases

WASHINGTON (AP) — An independent commission on Tuesday recommended new names for nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower. The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
KX News

Parshall woman gets 5 years in child starvation death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota woman accused of allowing an infant in her care to starve to death two years ago has been sentenced to five years in prison. Twenty-seven-year-old Paige Howling Wolf, of Parshall, pleaded guilty in December to charges of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of child neglect in an agreement […]
PARSHALL, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
981K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy