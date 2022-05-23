ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curve set franchise record 19 runs in win

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 19-8 in the finale of a two-week homestand.

Nineteen runs in a game is the franchise record. The previous record was 15 runs from 2015.

Aaron Shackleford had four RBIs off a single hit.

The Curve averaged a season-high 6.9 runs per game against Richmond.

Altoona heads to Harrisburg next week for a series with the Senators

